BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 27

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are not going to give up, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 1.19% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

The price of BTC has continued yesterday's drop. Despite today's decline, there are no reversal signals yet. In this case, if the bar closes below the $37,000 zone, the correction may continue to the $36,000 mark soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $36,996 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is not an exception to the rule, falling by 2.1%.

Image by TradingView

From a technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to BTC. If bulls lose the important zone of $2,000, traders may expect a test of the $1,900-$1,950 area this week.

Ethereum is trading at $2,028 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest loser today, declining by almost 4%.

Image by TradingView

At the moment, one should focus on the zone of $0.60. If its breakout happens, there are all the chances to expect an ongoing decrease to the support of $0.5491 shortly.

XRP is trading at $0.6022 at press time.