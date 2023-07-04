Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for July 4

Tue, 07/04/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect local correction of Bitcoin (BTC)?
Buyers keep controlling the initiative on the cryptocurrency market, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 1.08% over the last 24 hours.

Despite today's rise, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is neither bullish nor bearish, as it is trading in the middle of the channel, between the support at $30,900 and the resistance at $31,108.

There are few chances to see any sharp moves by the end of the day, as most of the daily ATR has passed. In this case, consolidation in the area of $31,000 is the more likely scenario.

On the bigger time frame, the situation is better for bulls as the rate is located near the resistance at $31,458. If the price closes above the $31,000 zone, the accumulated energy might be enough for a resistance breakout, followed by a blast to the $32,000 zone.

On the weekly chart, one should expect a bar closure. If it happens near the recently formed resistance at $31,458, it might be a prerequisite for a breakout. All in all, the rise may continue to the $32,000 area by mid-July.

Bitcoin is trading at $30,974 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

