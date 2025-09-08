Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Past Major Liquidity Zone, $115,000 Imminent?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 8/09/2025 - 11:30
    Bitcoin extended recovery to $112,107
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Past Major Liquidity Zone, $115,000 Imminent?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin has just surpassed a major liquidity zone, raising questions about what comes next for the crypto asset.

    Advertisement

    According to CoinGlass, based on the BTC orderbook heatmap, liquidity is concentrated around $109,500-$110,000.

    Bitcoin extended its recovery from a low of $109,993 on Sept. 6, reaching an intraday high of $112,107 early Monday.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoins Being Stolen from Old Wallets with Quantum Tech, Former Wall Street Trader Claims
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Biggest 2025 Breakout Is Around, Bitcoin (BTC) Recovery Failed, Ethereum (ETH): Worst Since Hitting $4,000?
    Key Reason Why XRP Price Is Suddenly Surging
    $6 Billion Ripple's XRP Transfers and ETF Hype, Bitcoin (BTC) Faces $100,000 Crash Debate, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepares for September Rally — Top Weekly Crypto News

    At press time, Bitcoin was up 0.85% to $112,085. The move has surpassed the $109,500 to $110,000 liquidity zone indicated by on-chain data, with traders now envisaging what comes next for the crypto asset.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 09/06/2025 - 15:30
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 6
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    On the upside, the next resistance lies at $115,000, which is near the daily SMA 50. The hourly chart indicates that BTC might be forming a bullish inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, a classic reversal setup, suggesting a potential surge toward $120,000.

    Bitcoin news

    Traders are closely watching U.S. inflation reports, which could influence cryptocurrency prices. This week, the markets will be watching data releases for upcoming catalysts for digital assets, with producer and consumer inflation reports due midweek.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 09/04/2025 - 15:03
    Bitcoin (BTC) Officially Decouples From Gold
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    In a key move for corporate adoption in Africa, South Africa's Altvest Capital Ltd. intends to raise $210 million to buy Bitcoin and create a crypto treasury reserve, seeking to benefit from Bitcoin's surge over the past year. Bitcoin has increased by 95% in the last 12 months, reaching an all-time high of $124,457 on Aug. 14, 2025.

    In buying news, Metaplanet has just acquired 136 BTC for $15.2 million at nearly $111,666 per Bitcoin and has achieved a BTC yield of 487% YTD 2025. As of Sept. 8, 2025, the company holds 20,136 BTC, acquired for nearly $2.08 billion at $103,196 per Bitcoin.

    #Bitcoin #Crypto Liquidations #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 8, 2025 - 10:05
    XRP Rockets 141% in Volume, Is $3 Next Stop?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Sep 8, 2025 - 9:00
    First-Ever Dogecoin ETF Could Send DOGE Price Toward $0.30 Breakout
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Nigerian entrepreneurs are the architects of the digital future says Lagos State Deputy Governor as GITEX NIGERIA champions national & regional startup ecosystems
    Profitable Mining Platform Demonstrates Fresh Cloud Instruments
    Runwago Announces Official $RUNWAGO TGE Date: September 18, 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 8, 2025 - 11:30
    Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Past Major Liquidity Zone, $115,000 Imminent?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 8, 2025 - 10:05
    XRP Rockets 141% in Volume, Is $3 Next Stop?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 8, 2025 - 9:00
    First-Ever Dogecoin ETF Could Send DOGE Price Toward $0.30 Breakout
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all