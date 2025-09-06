Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 6

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most of the coins are falling at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 1.89% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is more bearish than bullish as it is closer to the support than to the resistance level. If the situation does not change, one can expect a test of the $110,570 mark by tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, neither side has seized the initiative so far.

As neither buyers nor sellers are dominating, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $110,000-$112,000 is the more likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the nearest level of $107,389. If a breakout happens, the fall may lead to a test of the support of $100,426 soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $110,906 at press time.