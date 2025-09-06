Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 6

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 6/09/2025 - 15:30
    Can upward move of Bitcoin (BTC) continue to $112,000 mark by end of week?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The rates of most of the coins are falling at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 1.89% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is more bearish than bullish as it is closer to the support than to the resistance level. If the situation does not change, one can expect a test of the $110,570 mark by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, neither side has seized the initiative so far.

    As neither buyers nor sellers are dominating, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $110,000-$112,000 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the nearest level of $107,389. If a breakout happens, the fall may lead to a test of the support of $100,426 soon.

    Bitcoin is trading at $110,906 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
