Bitcoin Black Friday: Tether CEO Reacts to BTC's Surprising Crash Below $100,000

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin fell below $95,000 for the first time in about six months as a wave of risk aversion swept across markets, with investors pulling nearly $900 million from exchange traded funds.

Advertisement

Bitcoin fell to a low of $94,455 on Friday, extending its drop from the Nov. 11 high of $107,482 into the fourth day.

With the current sell-off, Bitcoin is on the verge of wiping out its gains for the year, dropping as much as 7% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin traded at a record high of $126,251 in early October and ended the past year, 2024, at $93,714.

"Bitcoin black friday," Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino posted in a tweet in apparent reaction to Bitcoin's surprising price drop.

Advertisement

Bitcoin black friday — Paolo Ardoino 🤖 (@paoloardoino) November 14, 2025

The sell-off across the crypto market has prompted more than $1.38 billion in liquidations, about half of which occurred on Bitcoin trading pairs, according to CoinGlass. Bitcoin accounted for $676 million out of this total figure; the largest single wipeout on the market was a $44 million BTC long on HTX.

Crypto market under strain

The crypto market remains under strain after $19 billion in liquidations on Oct. 10, which in turn erased over $1 trillion from the total market value of all cryptocurrencies.

According to CoinGlass data, the recent liquidation event impacted mostly longs, which accounted for $1.21 billion, while shorts came in at $157.36 million. A total of 278,152 traders were affected in the last market downturn.

Economic data from China and fading hopes for a Federal Reserve rate cut contributed to the downturn on the crypto and equity markets.

Meanwhile, Tether’s dominance rate has reached its highest level since April. This remains significant as, oftentimes, a surge in USDT dominance has been highlighted as a key feature of Bitcoin bear markets.

According to CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju, it might be too early to call a Bitcoin bear market unless the $94,000 cost basis is broken. "Those who entered Bitcoin 6 to 12 months ago have a cost basis near 94,000.Personally, I do not think the bear cycle is confirmed unless we lose that level. I would rather wait than jump to conclusions," the CryptoQuant CEO stated.