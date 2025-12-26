Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Enormous $150,000,000,000 Crypto Liquidations in 2025: Is It Worst Year in Crypto?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 26/12/2025 - 10:34
    Cryptocurrency market liquidation volume in 2025 is truly remarkable, and it seems like it is not the highest we can go.
    Advertisement
    Enormous $150,000,000,000 Crypto Liquidations in 2025: Is It Worst Year in Crypto?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The $150 billion in total cryptocurrency liquidations seems like a catastrophe at first. It is a significant figure, emotionally charged and simple to interpret as evidence that the market had a terrible year in 2025. However, a closer look at the data reveals a much more complex picture that is, to be honest, less dramatic than it might seem.

    State of liquidity in crypto

    The liquidation overview indicates that the total amount of liquidations in 2025 was approximately $154.6 billion, with the biggest daily wipeout amounting to approximately $19.1 billion. Perception is distorted by that spike alone. Particularly on a market where leverage is deeply ingrained, a single extreme event does not characterize the entire year.

    Article image
    Source: Coinglass

    Leverage has been a feature of the cryptocurrency system for years; it did not just become careless in 2025. Over time, the liquidation distribution provides a more lucid narrative. Instead of ongoing systemic stress, liquidations were comparatively contained for the majority of the year, with frequent but mild flushes. Because it was the exception rather than the rule, the enormous spike in October stands out.

    HOT Stories
    CZ Reacts to Trust Wallet Hack. Are Funds SAFU?
    Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Saved? XRP Can Enter New Year With Bull Run, Bitcoin (BTC): There's a Problem
    Biggest-Ever Bitcoin Options Expiry to Take Place Tomorrow
    Ripple Exec Issues Bullish 2026 Prediction, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Defies Negative Trend, XRP Beats Bitcoin in Quantum Resistance — Crypto News Digest

    Overleveraged traders were easy targets during that event due to aggressive positioning and a sharp increase in volatility. That is, rather than long-term capital, leverage was penalized.

    Advertisement

    Open interest matters

    There is a recurring pattern when examining open interest and volume charts: during bullish periods, open interest increased in tandem with price while, during corrections, it decreased. That is healthy — it implies that capital did not flee, but rather rotated. Growth in volume toward the second half of the year further suggests that after significant liquidations, traders returned, modified their risk and continued to operate.

    This thesis is supported by the list of the biggest liquidation events. The largest losses were linked to particular triggers, such as positioning imbalances, macro shocks, policy headlines or regulatory rumors. These were stress tests, not haphazard market failures. The market persevered through them all without disrupting its structure.

    So, was 2025 a terrible year? Not at all. It was a year of volatility, a year of cleansing leverage and a year in which risk management was truly important. Liquidations were the price of getting rid of excess, not a sign of collapse. That is not a weakness for a market that is maturing. Growing up is like that.

    Advertisement
    #Cryptocurrency exchange #Crypto Liquidations #Liquidation Imbalance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 26, 2025 - 9:18
    Cardano Creator Dubs 'New ADA,' Midnight, A 'Manhattan Project'
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 26, 2025 - 7:56
    Schiff Comments on Bitcoin's Quiet Christmas Rally
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    THORChain Launches Native Cross-Chain Swap Interface in Public Beta
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 26, 2025 - 10:34
    Enormous $150,000,000,000 Crypto Liquidations in 2025: Is It Worst Year in Crypto?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 26, 2025 - 9:18
    Cardano Creator Dubs 'New ADA,' Midnight, A 'Manhattan Project'
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 26, 2025 - 7:56
    Schiff Comments on Bitcoin's Quiet Christmas Rally
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD