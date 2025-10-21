'Bitcoin at $1': Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Reveals Stunning Silver Prediction

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Peter Brandt, mostly known in the media as a legendary trader or veteran trader thanks to his 50 years of expertise on the financial market, has just revealed an investment opportunity that may be similar to "buying Bitcoin at $1." Surprisingly, it is not about crypto but about silver.

In his newest X post, Brandt suggested the idea of buying as much metal as possible and, if necessary, even using ultra-leveraged call options, suggesting that taking out loans to capture the trade might be the generational play for Gen Z and Millennials.

To prove his opinion, Brandt points to the silver chart that stretches back to the 1970s. After years of nothing, the market is now pressing toward the $5,036 per contract level, having already cleared the $2,620 pivot that capped prices for much of the last 10 years.

Brandt’s annotated target suggests that this is not just another bounce; it is the kind of move where long-dated resistance gives way and the underlying volatility expands rapidly — something the market saw with gold in the last two years.

"Bitcoin at $1"

Silver’s last explosive runs in 1980 and 2011 both ended in parabolic spikes before crashing back, but the background of 2025 is what makes the current setup different. Monetary tightening has run its course, fiscal imbalances are worsening and ETF flows into precious metals are starting to mirror Bitcoin's 2024 run.

Gold has prospered when a safe-haven hedge was needed, but silver’s thinner liquidity and industrial usage give it more upside potential right now.

When a trader with half a century of experience frames silver as "Bitcoin at $1," it does not mean the chart is destiny, but it does mean the asymmetry is lucrative enough to take a look.