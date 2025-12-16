Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Aims at $91,000, As Revealed by 3 Key Price Levels

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 16/12/2025 - 13:40
    Bitcoin might aim higher following the surge of liquidity on the market, but do not be too sure.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Aims at $91,000, As Revealed by 3 Key Price Levels
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    On the charts, Bitcoin’s recent decline below $90,000 appears dramatic, but structurally itis more of a controlled reset than a trend failure. Bitcoin has stabilized in the mid-to-high $80,000s, where liquidity, derivatives positioning and spot demand are beginning to align once more following a steep sell-off from the $100,000-$105,000 range. 

    Closing above

    The first level to be monitored is between $83,500 and $85,000. On the liquidation heatmap, this area is noticeable as a dense liquidity pocket that has already served as a reaction floor. Here, buyers intervened forcefully during the sell-off, absorbing forced liquidations and keeping the price stable. 

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    As long as Bitcoin consistently closes above this range, the downward trend will lose steam. A clear break below it would reopen the door to further declines, but there is currently no follow-through on that scenario.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: New XRP Pair Goes Live on Binance, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Scores New Coinbase Listing, Cardano Creator Highlights 'New ADA' Top 100 Achievement
    Ripple Exec Reveals Ambitious Plans for RLUSD
    Crypto Market Review: Bitcoin (BTC) $90,000 Drop Is Nothing, Ethereum (ETH) Mini-Death Cross Is Bullish, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bears Are Not in Control
    'This Is Not Journalism': Ripple CEO Takes Aim at NYT

    Bitcoin enters consolidation

    The second, and most significant, magnet is the current consolidation of Bitcoin between $86,500 and $87,000. This region is now in short-term equilibrium, with sufficient absorption to stop a free fall and sufficient liquidity on both sides to maintain price rotation. 

    Advertisement

    The third key level, which ranges from $90,800 to $91,500, is higher. Unfulfilled orders from the breakdown and resting liquidity are abundant in this area. It is an obvious upside target in terms of market mechanics. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 12/16/2025 - 10:43
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Panic-Sell Is Over
    ByArman Shirinyan

    A push into $91,000 becomes less of a bullish fantasy and more of a mechanical result, fueled by liquidity-seeking behavior, if Bitcoin reclaims and holds the $88,500-$89,000 range.

    Advertisement

    From a wider angle, the trend is damaged but unbroken. The recent sell-off flushed leverage rather than long-term holders, the long-term structure is still higher than previous cycle peaks, and the 200-day moving average is still in place.

    #Bitcoin #BTCUSDT
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Dec 16, 2025 - 12:55
    DOGE Price Analysis for December 16
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Dec 16, 2025 - 12:53
    Bitcoin Holders Should Mark Their Calendars for This Date, '$1 Million BTC' Advocate Samson Mow Says
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Independent audit verifies gold reserves backing Kyrgyzstan’s USDKG stablecoin
    Unchained Summit Announces Dubai Edition Scheduled for 1st & 2nd May 2026
    BingX celebrates reaching 40m users in 2025 with Beyond the Alpha campaign
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 16, 2025 - 13:40
    Bitcoin Aims at $91,000, As Revealed by 3 Key Price Levels
    Arman Shirinyan
    Price Analysis
    Dec 16, 2025 - 12:55
    DOGE Price Analysis for December 16
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Dec 16, 2025 - 12:53
    Bitcoin Holders Should Mark Their Calendars for This Date, '$1 Million BTC' Advocate Samson Mow Says
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD