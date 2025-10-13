AdvertisementAdvert.
    Binance's CZ Explains Why BNB Is Outperforming Market

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 13/10/2025 - 6:05
    The cryptocurrency mogul has denied that any affiliated entity was buying or selling BNB in the past days
    Binance's CZ Explains Why BNB Is Outperforming Market
    Binance founder Changpeng Zhao has explained why BNB, the native cryptocurrency of the trading giant, is outperforming the rest of the market. 

    According to CZ, this stellar price action boils down to the strength of the key players within the ecosystem. 

    CZ has also stressed that “strong performance” beats “fear, uncertainty, and doubt” (FUD) any day.

    BNB’s outperformance 

    This comes after some market participants noted that BNB was barely affected by the recent market crash, during which some altcoins lost more than 50% of their value in virtually no time.

    CZ stated that he was not aware of any of his affiliated entities buying or selling the token, attributing its robust performance to the robust community as well as the deflationary nature of the token. 

    BNB surpassing XRP 

    As reported by U.Today, BNB recently managed to push XRP out of the top 3 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. 

    Following the recent outperformance, the gap between the two tokens has now widened. 

    According to CoinGecko data, they are currently worth $179 billion and $154 billion, respectively.

    Community backlash 

    That said, the crypto mogul’s comments are currently inundated with a torrent of complaints related to Binance’s technical failures during the recent market crash. Some users were allegedly trapped in their positions. 

    Binance announced monetary compensation for users who faced losses attributable to the technical difficulties that arose during the market mayhem. The exchange will specifically target the users affected by the depegging of WBETH, USDEe, and BNSOL. 

    CZ stepped down as the CEO of Binance back in December as part of the plea deal with the U.S. government, but he remains its largest shareholder. 

    As reported by U.Today, the crypto mogul might be on the verge of securing a pardon. 

    #BNB #Changpeng Zhao
