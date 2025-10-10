AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    JUST IN: CZ Might Return to Binance as Pardon Becomes Likely

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 10/10/2025 - 20:00
    Binance's CZ might be on track to secure a pardon
    Advertisement
    JUST IN: CZ Might Return to Binance as Pardon Becomes Likely
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to Charles Gasparino, senior correspondent at Fox Business, former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao might be close to securing a pardon. 

    Advertisement

    The reporter says that such discussions are currently "heating up" inside the White House, citing sources familiar with the matter. 

    The founder of the crypto giant pleaded guilty to one felony count related to violating the Bank Secrecy Act. He was then sentenced to four months in prison, becoming the richest person ever to serve time behind bars in the U.S. 

    HOT Stories
    JUST IN: CZ Might Return to Binance as Pardon Becomes Likely
    XRP Price Best Scenario Revealed, Robert Kiyosaki Picks Bitcoin and Ethereum, 14 Billion SHIB Leaves Exchanges — Crypto News Digest
    Key Reason Why Ethereum (ETH) Price Just Crashed
    Morning Crypto Report: 'Bitcoin Jesus' Free? XRP Bulls Crushed in 3,192% Liquidation Imbalance Bloodbath, Whale Bets $600 Million Against BTC

    Will CZ return to Binance? 

    Gasparino claims that the possible pardon could set the stage for CZ's eventual return to the Binance exchange. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 10/10/2025 - 08:04
    $62 Million Binance Deposit: Enormous $156,000,00 Profit Secured With This Cryptocurrency
    ByArman Shirinyan

    The crypto mogul resigned as CEO in late 2023 and was barred from any involvement with the trading giant. 

    Many insiders believe that the case against Zhao was "pretty weak" and did not merit a felony conviction. At the same time, there are some concerns about the optics of pardoning the crypto billionaire, considering the administration's involvement in crypto.               

    In March, the Wall Street Journal reported that Zhao was actively seeking a federal pardon. However. the Binance founder vehemently denied the story. 

    Later, he clarified that his lawyers did apply for a pardon during a podcast appearance, but this happened only after the WSJ story came out, according to CZ.  

    #Changpeng Zhao
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News Digest
    Oct 10, 2025 - 19:51
    XRP Price Best Scenario Revealed, Robert Kiyosaki Picks Bitcoin and Ethereum, 14 Billion SHIB Leaves Exchanges — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Oct 10, 2025 - 17:21
    $6 Billion Pulled in by XRP and Other Crypto ETPs
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Global AI Show Announces Milestone Edition: AI:2031 – Accelerating Intelligent Futures
    Block your dates for The Global Blockchain Show 2025 hosted by VAP Group in Abu Dhabi
    AIDA: The All-in-One Web3 Interface - Swap, Launch, Trade & Create with AI
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Breaking
    Oct 10, 2025 - 20:00
    JUST IN: CZ Might Return to Binance as Pardon Becomes Likely
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest
    Oct 10, 2025 - 19:51
    XRP Price Best Scenario Revealed, Robert Kiyosaki Picks Bitcoin and Ethereum, 14 Billion SHIB Leaves Exchanges — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 10, 2025 - 17:21
    $6 Billion Pulled in by XRP and Other Crypto ETPs
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all