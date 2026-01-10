Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    $93,000 Becomes Bitcoin's Most Important Level: Details

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sat, 10/01/2026 - 12:23
    Bitcoin is at a technical crossroads again as market uncertainty begins to loom following the major early 2026 rally, which was short-lived.
    Advertisement
    $93,000 Becomes Bitcoin's Most Important Level: Details
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    After the major rally witnessed earlier in the new year, Bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies have seen a broad shift in market sentiment, and their price action has begun to move on the negative path.

    While leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, are now showing major signs of weakness, recent data provided by popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez shows Bitcoin trapped between two critical levels.

    Bitcoin's price outlook

    According to charts showcased by the analyst, Bitcoin has continued to consolidate within a tightening triangle formation as on-chain metrics begin to go weak.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Review: Will Bitcoin Hold $90,000 Over the Weekend? Don't Write XRP off Here, Ethereum (ETH) $3,000+ Surge Plausible
    BNY Taps Ripple Prime to Pioneer Programmable Cash for Big Investors
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Risks Becoming $2 Stablecoin, Coinbase Reveals 4 Proofs of Crypto Reset, '$10,000 Zcash' Advocate Ends Speculation on ZEC Developers' Scandal
    Ripple-Backed Evernorth to Expand XRPL Adoption

    As such, the chart shows that the Bitcoin price is compressing between two major levels, which include $93,000 and $88,000. Notably, these levels now define the market’s short-term outlook.

    Advertisement

    While Bitcoin has been hovering around $90,082 in the past hours, its next price move is currently uncertain as it is stuck in the middle of the $88,000 and $93,000 range.

    Furthermore, the chart shows a steady series of higher lows pushing upward and forming a firm resistance near $93,000. While each attempt to clear this level has so far been rejected, it appears that selling pressure has continued to heighten.

    However, the rising support trendline has also continued to hold, suggesting persistent buying interest from traders on every dip.

    Advertisement

    With these unusual price movements, traders should expect that if Bitcoin manages a clean breakout above $93,000, momentum could quickly accelerate and a major price breakout could follow.

    Nonetheless, traders should also note that failure to hold the rising support near $88,000 would break the bullish pattern and possibly trigger a deeper pullback to previous lows.

    Bitcoin sees $249 million in ETF outflows

    While Bitcoin’s next price move remains in suspense, its recent ETF activity has further sparked concerns among investors, with BlackRock steadily showing major sell attempts.

    During its last trading session, the asset logged a massive $249 million in ETF outflow, signaling reduced interest among institutional investors.

    Although traders are still optimistic about the asset, such a negative ETF flow has no positive impact on the asset’s potential price move.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Spot Bitcoin ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 11:32
    Dormant Solana Whale Awakens: 80,000 SOL Moved After 1 Year
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 10:51
    'Stay Strong' Shiba Inu Team Member Speaks as SHIB 2026 Rally Stumbles
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BingX introduces BingX TradFi, expanding access to global financial markets
    CoinUp Announces Release Of Its 2025 Report Card：From Growth to Compliance, the Rise of Second-Tier Exchanges
    Money Expo Mexico Announces Its 4th Edition, Returning to Centro Banamex on 18–19 February 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 12:23
    $93,000 Becomes Bitcoin's Most Important Level: Details
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 11:32
    Dormant Solana Whale Awakens: 80,000 SOL Moved After 1 Year
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 10:51
    'Stay Strong' Shiba Inu Team Member Speaks as SHIB 2026 Rally Stumbles
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 9:19
    Ripple CEO Names What to Expect in 2026 After Major Licensing in UK
    article image Caroline Amosun
    Reviews
    Jan 10, 2026 - 8:07
    New Crypto Exchange BitGW Offers Secure and Compliant Trading: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 12:23
    $93,000 Becomes Bitcoin's Most Important Level: Details
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 11:32
    Dormant Solana Whale Awakens: 80,000 SOL Moved After 1 Year
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 10:51
    'Stay Strong' Shiba Inu Team Member Speaks as SHIB 2026 Rally Stumbles
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD