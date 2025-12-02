'Back to Work': Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Rise With Just 3 Words

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

December 2025 is definitely one to remember for Michael Saylor and Strategy, the company he chairs as, following his decision to make a dividend reserve fund, many now know that the 650,000 BTC the company holds are not immune to selling. It did not take much, thanks to this news, to drag the price of MSTR stock down 12% over the day and put enormous pressure on Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market.

However, it is a new day, a new trading session in the U.S., and the price of Bitcoin is suddenly on a rise — and not a minor one. Just in the last hour, the main cryptocurrency added about 4% to its price, recovering almost all of its losses since the start of December.

Of course, Michael Saylor could not leave this sudden rush of euphoria unnoticed and broke his silence — which, to be exact, lasted less than 22 hours — with a post in his usual already-legendary style accompanied with a "Back to work" caption.

MSTR stock follows Bitcoin price rise

At first glance, it seems like, for Saylor & Co., the sudden Bitcoin surge is not unexpected. True or not, for a company holding 650,000 BTC, today’s gains are definitely good news, as Strategy adds about $2 billion in just hours. MSTR stock sees green too, as its price on the Nasdaq has gained about 6% today.

