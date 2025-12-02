Advertisement
    'Back to Work': Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Rise With Just 3 Words

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 2/12/2025 - 16:05
    Bitcoin's sudden 4% jump turned a rough December into a profitable day for Michael Saylor as Strategy's 650,000 BTC position rose by about $2 billion in hours, pushing MSTR back into green territory.
    December 2025 is definitely one to remember for Michael Saylor and Strategy, the company he chairs as, following his decision to make a dividend reserve fund, many now know that the 650,000 BTC the company holds are not immune to selling. It did not take much, thanks to this news, to drag the price of MSTR stock down 12% over the day and put enormous pressure on Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market. 

    However, it is a new day, a new trading session in the U.S., and the price of Bitcoin is suddenly on a rise — and not a minor one. Just in the last hour, the main cryptocurrency added about 4% to its price, recovering almost all of its losses since the start of December. 

    Of course, Michael Saylor could not leave this sudden rush of euphoria unnoticed and broke his silence — which, to be exact, lasted less than 22 hours — with a post in his usual already-legendary style accompanied with a "Back to work" caption. 

    MSTR stock follows Bitcoin price rise

    At first glance, it seems like, for Saylor & Co., the sudden Bitcoin surge is not unexpected. True or not, for a company holding 650,000 BTC, today’s gains are definitely good news, as Strategy adds about $2 billion in just hours. MSTR stock sees green too, as its price on the Nasdaq has gained about 6% today. 

    Whether the cryptocurrency market and Bitcoin are indeed flipping bullish, or it is just a quick bull relief, remains to be seen. One thing is for sure: those who were writing obituaries for Saylor, Strategy and Bitcoin yesterday found themselves in a rather foolish position today.

