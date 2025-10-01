AdvertisementAdvert.
    Argentum AI Completes Funding Round for Its Decentralized Compute Marketplace

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 1/10/2025 - 13:00
    Argentum AI, marketplace for decentralized computing resources, shares details of its recent funding round
    Argentum AI Completes Funding Round for Its Decentralized Compute Marketplace
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Argentum AI (or AAI), a platform for decentralized computational resources, announces the completion of its funding round. With fresh funds secured from top VCs, the team is ready to change the narrative in the GPU resources market in 2025.

    Argentum AI completes fundraising, Kraken led the round

    Argentum AI (AAI), an independent, decentralized compute marketplace, announces the completion of its strategic funding round. A clutch of reputable VCs — including the likes of Kraken and Banyan Ventures — backed the AAI in its fundraising efforts.

    High-profile business angels Victor Morgenstern and Todd Bensen also contributed to the fundraising effort.

    The platform is designed for global applications, including AI training, 3D rendering, digital twin modeling and scientific simulations. By connecting stranded or underutilized infrastructure with the growing need for flexible computing, the platform aims to improve cost-effectiveness, accessibility and performance over time.

    The funding will support ongoing operations and product development as Argentum AI advances its mission to make computing more efficient and accessible. Potential customers for its compute and cloud services are well-known fintech companies, banks and digital gaming companies.

    Andrew Sobko, CEO of Argentum AI, shares the details of his team's ambitions and plans to leverage the funds raised:

    Our vision is to create a fully decentralized, truly independent marketplace for flexible and dynamic compute requirements. Organizations everywhere are quickly adopting AI throughout their workflows and processes, but few have compute partners that allow for a wide variety of training and inference needs. Argentum is built to solve that constraint and become the go-to partner with the added benefit of transparency and cost efficiency.

    He also added that, longer term, AAI plans to work with GPU makers on establishing liquidity and monetization plans for second-life assets, further reducing the overall compute cost for customers.

    Introducing "decentralized Uber" for compute resources

    Commenting on the round's results, CEO Sobko stressed that the platform will act similarly to Web2 marketplace enablers like Airbnb, Uber or Etsy. Argentum AI’s ability to manage a highly liquid market for compute will empower entrepreneurs everywhere thanks to this approach.

    Looking ahead, Argentum AI intends to expand its marketplace to support cross-border transactions that facilitate the growing need for AI sovereignty. 

    Utilizing zero-knowledge frameworks and a universal compute “token,” AAI’s platform streamlines the contracting phase and accelerates the development of AI factories on emerging markets.

    Guided by the mission to make computing open, fair and user-centric, Argentum AI is building an infrastructure layer that empowers innovation while ensuring transparency, resilience and shared benefit for all.

