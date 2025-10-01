AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    300,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Drop in 2 Days: Pump Coming

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 1/10/2025 - 12:33
    Shiba Inu found grounds for proper market growth
    Advertisement
    300,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Drop in 2 Days: Pump Coming
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu has taken traders by surprise with a strong upward move, recovering the $0.0000123 level and gaining almost 4% on the day. The abrupt pump coincides with an enormous 300 billion SHIB decline in exchange reserves over the previous 48 hours, according to on-chain data. 

    SHIB tokens' outflow

    Tokens leaving centralized exchanges is frequently interpreted as a bullish sign since it lessens the possibility of selling pressure and suggests that holders may accumulate tokens over time. Strong upward momentum across a variety of assets has historically been associated with steep drops in exchange reserves. Markets become more susceptible to price spikes in the event of an increase in demand, when there are fewer tokens available on trading platforms.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Since there is no immediate selling risk, the quick outflow for SHIB indicates that whales, or large holders, are transferring their tokens into cold storage or DeFi ecosystems. Technically speaking, SHIB’s price chart validates the breakout attempt. Following consolidation in the $0.0000114-$0.0000119 range, SHIB saw a strong rally on Oct. 1, accompanied by rising volume and expanding green candles.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Tests $3 as Ripple CTO Resigns, Bitcoin Meets 'Uptober,' Ethereum Hits Record Q3, But What's Next?
    BREAKING: Binance's CZ Issues Major Security Alert About BNB Chain's X Account
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Should Not Celebrate Too Early, Did Ethereum (ETH) Secure $4,200? This Is Bitcoin's (BTC) $113,000 Chance
    XRP Price Reacts to Ripple CTO's Resignation Announcement

    The 20 EMA and other short-term resistance levels were breached by the token, which is currently testing overhead moving averages between $0.0000124 and $0.0000127. This area is important for bulls to protect because it also lines up with the larger descending channel.

    Advertisement

    Not becoming euphoric

    Indicating caution in the near future, the RSI has surged to 66, moving closer to overbought conditions. But the pump's accompanying rising volume suggests that real buying activity, not a spike in low liquidity, is driving the move. The next target, if SHIB can maintain momentum and hold above $0.0000120, is between $0.0000126 and $0.0000130. If not, the price may be pulled back toward support around $0.0000114.

    To put it briefly, the unexpected pump can be explained by the 300 billion SHIB reserve drop. Sellers are slowing down as there are fewer tokens available on exchanges, creating space for bullish momentum. It will be determined by SHIB’s capacity to hold above resistance and sustain buying volume in the upcoming sessions whether or not this signals the beginning of a longer-term reversal or merely a temporary rebound.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 11:42
    99% Crash in Shibarium Transactions, Will Ominous Trend Reverse in Uptober?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 11:10
    $125 Billion Satoshi BTC Wallet Attracts Speculation Amid XRP, Market Developments
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    TokenFi and New to The Street Announce National Media Partnership to Reach 219M+ Households
    BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion at TOKEN2049 Singapore to Power Web3 Evolution
    WhiteBIT to Host Exclusive “Institutional Night” at FC Barcelona Museum
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 12:33
    300,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Drop in 2 Days: Pump Coming
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 11:42
    99% Crash in Shibarium Transactions, Will Ominous Trend Reverse in Uptober?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 11:10
    $125 Billion Satoshi BTC Wallet Attracts Speculation Amid XRP, Market Developments
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all