Zcash Price Rockets 27% as Naval Ravikant Ends Speculation on ZEC Utility

Entrepreneur and thought leader Naval Ravikant unexpectedly put Zcash (ZEC) back on the map by comparing its role in the crypto world to Bitcoin’s role against fiat currencies.

The idea is that if Bitcoin is the first line of defense against inflation and state-controlled money, Zcash may be the shield that protects digital wealth from the growing reach of surveillance.

The coin's shielded transactions have made it popular. Nearly 20% of the supply of Zcash, which is held in a privacy pool, is now fully encrypted.

Bitcoin is insurance against fiat.



ZCash is insurance against Bitcoin. https://t.co/rqMrR3bW7O
October 1, 2025

This growth was building in silence until Ravikant’s support brought it to center stage at a time when governments worldwide are leaning harder into capital controls and on-chain monitoring.

Zcash (ZEC) price skyrockets

The market response has been immediate. ZEC jumped by more than 27% in a single day, reaching a price of around $94 — its highest level in over a year. Despite the rally, the token still trades at over 70% of its previous cycle peak of nearly $320, leaving room for traders who view privacy as the next major trend.

Halving events have also reduced new issuance, mitigated selling pressure and influenced the long-term supply outlook.

Ravikant’s move suggests that he views Zcash as more of a hedge than a speculative altcoin, which could gain real relevance if surveillance finance becomes the norm.

If that happens, his call may look less like a contrarian bet and more like early positioning in what could become the defining privacy asset of the next decade.