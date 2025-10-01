BREAKING: Binance's CZ Issues Major Security Alert About BNB Chain's X Account

Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has issued a major security warning about the official X account of BNB Chain, which appears to have been compromised by hackers.

ALERT 🚨: The @BNBCHAIN X account may have been compromised.



Please do not click on any links recently posted from this account.



The teams are investigating and will share updates as soon as possible. 🙏 — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) October 1, 2025

Several minutes ago, the account posted "$4" alongside the phrase "FOR THE MEME." This was accompanied by a wallet address and a picture of CZ.

The obviously fraudulent social media post has been pinned by the attackers to gain more exposure. Notably, @BNBCHAIN boasts a whopping 3.6 million followers, which makes it one of the most popular cryptocurrency-related pages on X (and a very juicy target for attackers).

CZ has warned against clicking any suspicious links posted from the account, adding that the team is currently investigating the issue.

Binance's Chinese account has also warned that the official English-language account of the BNB Chain has been hacked.

Other recent crypto account hacks

Crypto scams have been plaguing social media networks for years. In 2025, there have been several other high-profile X hacks pulled off by crypto scammers. In February, the official account of Pump.fun was used to announce a fake governance token.

During the same month, an account belonging to a WIRED reporter was also compromised to promote a fake WIRED-branded meme token.

Hackers are also targeting public figures. In March, the official X account of Ghana President John Mahama was compromised to promote "Solanafrica," a fraudulent token on the Solana network. In April, the X account of UK government minister Lucy Powell was hacked to advertise a bogus "community-driven digital currency."