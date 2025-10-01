AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    BREAKING: Binance's CZ Issues Major Security Alert About BNB Chain's X Account

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 1/10/2025 - 4:07
    BNB Chain's official X account appears to have been compromised
    Advertisement
    BREAKING: Binance's CZ Issues Major Security Alert About BNB Chain's X Account
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has issued a major security warning about the official X account of BNB Chain, which appears to have been compromised by hackers. 

    Advertisement

    Several minutes ago, the account posted "$4" alongside the phrase "FOR THE MEME." This was accompanied by a wallet address and a picture of CZ. 

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Binance's CZ Issues Major Security Alert About BNB Chain's X Account
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Should Not Celebrate Too Early, Did Ethereum (ETH) Secure $4,200? This Is Bitcoin's (BTC) $113,000 Chance
    XRP Price Reacts to Ripple CTO's Resignation Announcement
    BREAKING: Ripple CTO Stepping Down, CEO and President Share Reactions
    Image by BNBCHAIN

    The obviously fraudulent social media post has been pinned by the attackers to gain more exposure. Notably, @BNBCHAIN boasts a whopping 3.6 million followers, which makes it one of the most popular cryptocurrency-related pages on X (and a very juicy target for attackers). 

    Advertisement

    CZ has warned against clicking any suspicious links posted from the account, adding that the team is currently investigating the issue. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 09/29/2025 - 15:22
    Binance to Delist Perpetual Contracts of These Two Popular Cryptos in October
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Binance's Chinese account has also warned that the official English-language account of the BNB Chain has been hacked. 

    Other recent crypto account hacks

    Crypto scams have been plaguing social media networks for years. In 2025, there have been several other high-profile X hacks pulled off by crypto scammers. In February, the official account of Pump.fun was used to announce a fake governance token. 

    During the same month, an account belonging to a WIRED reporter was also compromised to promote a fake WIRED-branded meme token.

    Hackers are also targeting public figures. In March, the official X account of Ghana President John Mahama was compromised to promote "Solanafrica," a fraudulent token on the Solana network. In April, the X account of UK government minister Lucy Powell was hacked to advertise a bogus "community-driven digital currency." 

    #Changpeng Zhao
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Oct 1, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Should Not Celebrate Too Early, Did Ethereum (ETH) Secure $4,200? This Is Bitcoin's (BTC) $113,000 Chance
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Sep 30, 2025 - 22:06
    154,448,000,000 SHIB Restores Hope as NetFlow Plunges 21%
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    WhiteBIT to Host Exclusive “Institutional Night” at FC Barcelona Museum
    Nodepay launches Crypto’s largest Prediction Intelligence platform
    Solstice Finance Officially Launches USX, A Solana-Native Stablecoin With $160M Deposited TVL
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Breaking
    Oct 1, 2025 - 4:07
    BREAKING: Binance's CZ Issues Major Security Alert About BNB Chain's X Account
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review
    Oct 1, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Should Not Celebrate Too Early, Did Ethereum (ETH) Secure $4,200? This Is Bitcoin's (BTC) $113,000 Chance
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 30, 2025 - 22:06
    154,448,000,000 SHIB Restores Hope as NetFlow Plunges 21%
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all