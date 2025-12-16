Apex Fusion Now Supports VECTOR, Cardano's Institutional Chain

Advertisement

Apex Fusion, a blockchain network bringing together the EVM and UTXO systems, shares the details of its latest product launch. Together with the original architects of Cardano (ADA), Apex Fusion releases VECTOR, a Cardano-aligned institutional-oriented blockchain.

Apex Fusion announces launch of VECTOR

According to the official statement by its team, Apex Fusion, a leading blockchain protocol for EVM-UTXO interoperability, launches VECTOR, a Cardano-centric decentralized network for institutional use cases.

🚀 New on the Powered by Cardano YouTube channel!



Catch our @CardanoSummit interview with @tripotri3 & @marija_031 as they dive into @ApexFusion — a next-level evolution building on Cardano’s open-source foundations ⚡🌐



Watch now 🎥👇

https://t.co/mFyf8Cmb1G — Powered by Cardano (@Cardano_Power) December 1, 2025

VECTOR is now live and open for onboarding projects from across the Cardano ecosystem, offering faster execution, enhanced interoperability and a foundational blueprint for scaling the future of Cardano-based innovation.

Advertisement

Christopher Greenwood, Chief Operating Officer at Apex Fusion Foundation, stresses the importance of the launch for global blockchain interoperability and the institutional adoption of crypto:

We’re proud to launch VECTOR as a strategic partner chain for Cardano, designed to bring performance, finality, and confidence to builders, teams, and institutions alike. We strongly believe this is a value add to the Cardano ecosystem, which now enables projects to expand into other ecosystems, gaining access to liquidity and reach.

VECTOR solves a number of known Cardano problems without sacrificing the integrity of its ecosystem, addressing transaction confirmation speed, latency, transactional throughput and integrations with stablecoins, RWAs and external blockchains.

Advertisement

Cardano, but 4x faster: What's special about VECTOR?

VECTOR is part of a broader strategy by Apex Fusion to act as Cardano’s expansion layer, bringing the dominant L1-L2 model of the EVM world to Cardano’s high-assurance foundation. It was engineered in direct collaboration with Cardano veterans Duncan Coutts, Neil Davies and Peter Thompson.

VECTOR kicks off with 99.9% confidence in transaction finality within 13 seconds, with 98.6% at submission under optimized conditions. It brings 4x throughput compared to Cardano mainnet, enabling high-volume DeFi and RWA applications.

Cardano-native teams can apply today to deploy and scale on VECTOR via Apex Fusion’s ecosystem portal.

As covered by U.Today previously, Apex Fusion brought native USDC to Cardano (ADA) blockchain on Nov. 4, 2025.