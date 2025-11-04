Apex Fusion Introduces USDC to Cardano (ADA) With Stargate Integration

Advertisement

Apex Fusion, a cross-blockchain infrastructure ecosystem, shares the details of its newest development on the Cardano (ADA) blockchain. Thanks to Stargate integration, USDC, the second-largest USD-pegged stablecoin by market capitalization, becomes seamlessly available to the Cardano (ADA) audience.

Apex Fusion, Stargate bring USDC to Cardano, here's how

According to the statement by Apex Fusion, a cross-network infrastructure of Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and UTXO blockchains, it is now natively bridged to the Cardano (ADA) ecosystem. Apex Fusion is now connected to Stargate , the leading omnichain liquidity transport protocol powered by LayerZero.

Apex Fusion is now live on @StargateFinance, the first DeFi-ready link between Cardano (UTxO) and EVM ecosystems.



Move USDC.e from 45+ connected networks directly into Apex Fusion.

Real liquidity. Real interoperability.



The fusion has started. ⚡️ https://t.co/qEQDR76Fbe — Apex Fusion (@ApexFusion) November 4, 2025

This integration uses Stargate’s omnichain liquidity protocol, powered by LayerZero, to enable native USDC transfers across chains without wrapped assets.

Liquidity moves seamlessly through unified cross-chain pools, bringing instant and deep USDC access to both the VECTOR (Cardano execution layer) and NEXUS (EVM Layer 2) chains, delivering stablecoin interoperability to the Apex Fusion and Cardano communities.

Christopher Greenwood, COO of Apex Fusion Foundation, stresses that the new integration is designed to address major challenges that both ecosystems face:

This is a major milestone not just for Apex Fusion, but for the Cardano ecosystem as a whole. Stablecoin liquidity has been one of the most requested features by Cardano projects, and this integration directly answers that call. Through Stargate, we’re unlocking USDC access for the first time on VECTOR and NEXUS, setting the stage for scalable, cross-chain DeFi and real-world applications. We already have a strong pipeline of projects preparing to expand into these new economies.

Through this collaboration, Apex Fusion becomes the first ecosystem to foster the extension of native USDC liquidity to Cardano-based projects via a Stargate route, addressing a long-standing need for stablecoin access and DeFi composability within the Cardano community.

$2.5 million in initial liquidity allocated to boost DeFi ecosystem

To launch this initiative, the Apex Fusion Foundation has committed an initial $2.5 million in USDC liquidity, creating a robust foundation for projects building within the ecosystem and opening new pathways for developers and liquidity providers across both UTxO and EVM environments.

Angus Lamp, Product Lead at Stargate, indicates the scope of opportunities the new integration unlocks for new use cases on Cardano (ADA):

We are excited to partner with Apex Fusion in extending Stargate’s omnichain liquidity to new frontiers. Connecting USDC to Cardano through Apex Fusion’s VECTOR and NEXUS chains demonstrates how interoperability can transform the flow of stable assets across ecosystems. Apex Fusion understands the capability and power of this tech and we are impressed to see their innovations.

Besides connecting Cardano’s UTxO model with EVM ecosystems via LayerZero’s omnichain protocol, the new development ensures fast and secure bridging of USDC from major networks.

Projects on Apex Fusion can now launch stablecoin-based products and liquidity pools using Stargate’s proven infrastructure.