AI Coins Rallying Today: Best Performers

As the altcoin scene recovers from "Black Saturday," AI cryptocurrencies — native governance or utility tokens of artificial intelligence projects — are outperforming all competitors. Meanwhile, Akash Network (AKT), one of the oldest AI crypto projects, has decided to leave the Cosmos (ATOM) ecosystem.

AI cryptos rocketing: TAO, IP, RENDER in spotlight

Today, Oct. 13, 2025, AI cryptocurrencies are the best performers in the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. While overall capitalization of the cryptocurrency segment is up by 1.9%, the fastest-growing AI cryptos are all posting double-digit gains.

Image via CoinGecko

Story (IP), a blockchain-based protocol employing AI for content distribution and monetization optimization, sees its token surging by 20%.

Bittensor (TAO), one of the first decentralized AI protocols — an ecosystem of subnets for solving AI tasks — is up by 19%. The token has surged past $400 in recent hours. The aggregated capitalization of Bittensor (TAO) targets $4 billion.

Meanwile, Render Network (RENDER), one of the oldest and most established AI cryptocurrencies, adds over 16%. The token made a comeback on the top 100 crypto list with a $1.5 billion market cap.

The net market cap of the AI cryptocurrencies segment surged by a whopping 16.7% today, while the DePIN scene is up by 17%.

AI pioneer Akash Network (AKT) drops Cosmos blockchain

Akash Network (AKT), a decentralized AI protocol, shared the announcement on its development. The project decided to drop building on the Cosmos (ATOM) ecosystem and to move forward to seek other L1 opportunities.

We are looking for a new home, haven’t selected one yet. — Akash Network (@akashnet_) October 11, 2025

The protocol deprecates its Cosmos-based blockchain and is actively seeking "a new home." According to the official statement, Cosmos (ATOM) has been abandoned because of an outdated economics and security model.

Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, is sitting at $115,100, up 3% in the last 24 hours.