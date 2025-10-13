AdvertisementAdvert.
    AI Coins Rallying Today: Best Performers

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Mon, 13/10/2025 - 16:32
    Bittensor (TAO), Story (IP), Render Network (RENDER) all rocketing today as market recovers
    AI Coins Rallying Today: Best Performers
    Cover image via u.today
    As the altcoin scene recovers from "Black Saturday," AI cryptocurrencies — native governance or utility tokens of artificial intelligence projects — are outperforming all competitors. Meanwhile, Akash Network (AKT), one of the oldest AI crypto projects, has decided to leave the Cosmos (ATOM) ecosystem.

    AI cryptos rocketing: TAO, IP, RENDER in spotlight

    Today, Oct. 13, 2025, AI cryptocurrencies are the best performers in the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. While overall capitalization of the cryptocurrency segment is up by 1.9%, the fastest-growing AI cryptos are all posting double-digit gains.

    Article image
    Image via CoinGecko

    Story (IP), a blockchain-based protocol employing AI for content distribution and monetization optimization, sees its token surging by 20%.

    HOT Stories
    13 Years Strong: XRP on the Verge of 100 Million Ledgers
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin to Lose 50% Against Gold? SEC to Decide on 6 XRP ETFs in 5 Days, Binance Announces $283 Million Repayment
    Gold Is Beating Bitcoin, But Pompliano Calls It 'Disastrous Investment'
    $19 Billion Crypto Liquidation: Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence, XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Ripple CEO Predicts Financial Shake-Up — Top Weekly Crypto News

    Bittensor (TAO), one of the first decentralized AI protocols — an ecosystem of subnets for solving AI tasks — is up by 19%. The token has surged past $400 in recent hours. The aggregated capitalization of Bittensor (TAO) targets $4 billion.

    Meanwile, Render Network (RENDER), one of the oldest and most established AI cryptocurrencies, adds over 16%. The token made a comeback on the top 100 crypto list with a $1.5 billion market cap.

    The net market cap of the AI cryptocurrencies segment surged by a whopping 16.7% today, while the DePIN scene is up by 17%.

    AI pioneer Akash Network (AKT) drops Cosmos blockchain

    Akash Network (AKT), a decentralized AI protocol, shared the announcement on its development. The project decided to drop building on the Cosmos (ATOM) ecosystem and to move forward to seek other L1 opportunities.

    The protocol deprecates its Cosmos-based blockchain and is actively seeking "a new home." According to the official statement, Cosmos (ATOM) has been abandoned because of an outdated economics and security model.

    Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, is sitting at $115,100, up 3% in the last 24 hours.

    #AI #Bittensor #Render Token #Story
