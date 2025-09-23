Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    $415 Million XRP Transfer Stuns Ledger, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Faces Brutal Test, Dogecoin Records Biggest 3,745% Liquidation Imbalance — Crypto News Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Tue, 23/09/2025 - 18:25
    Crypto market today. SHIB might hit levels not seen since 2021. 141,818,659 XRP changed hands before massive sell-off. DOGE is facing bearish liquidations
    Advertisement
    $415 Million XRP Transfer Stuns Ledger, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Faces Brutal Test, Dogecoin Records Biggest 3,745% Liquidation Imbalance — Crypto News Digest
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    $415 million XRP whale transfer

    141,818,659 XRP changed hands before massive sell-off left market guessing why.

    • Massive Transfer. 141,818,659 XRP (≈ $415.6M) moved between Kraken-linked wallets.

    Whale Alert tracked a single transfer of 141,818,659 XRP, worth $415,624,232 at the time. At first, it appeared to be a typical mystery whale transaction, or possibly Ripple moving its supply. However, on-chain data suggests otherwise, as both ends of the transaction are Kraken-linked addresses. The sending account's last outbound transfer was for 99,018,954 XRP, and the receiving account (activated via a Kraken tag) now holds 141,818,661 XRP. 

    • Takeaway. No clear evidence of selling pressure.

    This suggests internal shuffling between exchange wallets rather than tokens being released onto the market. The transfer itself did not affect the price right away. XRP traded at around $2.85 after the alert was issued. It was not until approximately four hours later that Bitstamp showed a decline to $2.68, a fall of around 6% from the intraday high, before recovering to above $2.82. 

    HOT Stories
    $415 Million XRP Transfer Stuns Ledger, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Faces Brutal Test, Dogecoin Records Biggest 3,745% Liquidation Imbalance — Crypto News Digest
    'Real Utility': Ripple CEO Shares Major BlackRock-Related Announcement
    Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crash? 2 Bullish and 1 Bearish Scenario
    Ripple CEO Celebrates New Marriage with Emotional Message

    Shiba Inu monthly chart outlook

    SHIB may not only add zero but also hit levels not seen since 2021.

    Advertisement
    • Technical setup. Monthly chart suggests a move toward lower Bollinger Band at $0.00000611

    The Shiba Inu (SHIB) chart does not leave much room for optimism. The price is currently holding at $0.00001207, but the monthly setup points directly to the lower Bollinger Band at $0.00000611. This would erase a digit from the price figure and take SHIB back to levels not seen since 2021, when the token first appeared in the crypto market's mainstream.

    • Bearish signs. Every bounce weaker than the last.

    Past performance shows that every bounce has been weaker than the last. Attempts to climb above $0.00002000 have been unsuccessful, and the resistance level of $0.00002800 has not been approached in over a year. Instead, trading volume has decreased, the price range has narrowed and the Bollinger Bands are indicating a potential move. 

    Dogecoin faces major liquidation event

    Dogecoin is facing bearish liquidations as ride to $1 faces biggest setback.

    • Liquidation data. $58M total wiped out in 12 hours.

    Dogecoin, the king of meme coins, has suffered severe liquidation in the last 12 hours. This was triggered by intense volatility, which resulted in an over 10% price drop within the last 24 hours. According to CoinGlass's liquidation heat map, approximately $58 million worth of assets have been wiped out within this period.

    Notably, Dogecoin bulls suffered the greater loss in the liquidation imbalance as $56,520,000 was lost by long position traders. These traders were betting on a bullish price for DOGE, but the prevailing market volatility has dashed market expectations. Primarily, the market rotated, with capital shifting to Bitcoin from altcoins. 

    • Market context. Capital rotated out of altcoins into Bitcoin as BTC regained dominance.

    Within the last 24 hours, the Altcoin Season Index fell by over 11.5% as Bitcoin regained dominance. This development has reduced the amount of funds investors are willing to commit to the meme coin. The shift triggered profit-taking among retail traders as they panicked amid the declining price outlook. 

    #XRP #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 18:04
    'Rocktober': Top Trader Spots Major Bullish Pattern Ahead of Pivotal Month
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 17:09
    $840 Million in Bitcoin Bought in One Go, What's Happening?
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AFTER 2049 Reveals Headliners Mind Against and Ajna & Samm for Singapore Grand Prix Weekend Kickoff
    TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks All Records as World’s Largest Web3 Event with 25,000 Attendees Amid Unprecedented Demand
    BYDFi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Crypto News Digest
    Sep 23, 2025 - 18:25
    $415 Million XRP Transfer Stuns Ledger, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Faces Brutal Test, Dogecoin Records Biggest 3,745% Liquidation Imbalance — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 18:04
    'Rocktober': Top Trader Spots Major Bullish Pattern Ahead of Pivotal Month
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 17:09
    $840 Million in Bitcoin Bought in One Go, What's Happening?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD