    $33,000,000,000 in 6 Hours Gained by Crypto Market in Massive Reversal

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 2/11/2025 - 10:20
    The cryptocurrency market is seeing massive recovery potential as more than $30 billion has been poured in.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The cryptocurrency market experienced an abrupt surge of bullish momentum, adding over $33 billion in total capitalization in just six hours, indicating a short-term shift in traders’ risk-on stance. Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP led the charge as the rally propelled almost all significant assets into the green.

    Massive market growth

    Bitcoin increased 0.67% to approximately $110,700, while Ethereum (ETH) increased 1.22% to regain the $3,850 mark, according to market data. Following closely behind, XRP saw a daily gain of 11%, which was sufficient to overtake BNB and reclaim the fourth-largest cryptocurrency position by market capitalization.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    At $152.2 billion, XRP’s total market capitalization is now ahead of BNB’s $150.4 billion, a slight but significant lead that indicates a resurgence of investor interest. Solana (+1.04%), Cardano (+0.62%) and Dogecoin (+0.61%) are all included in the sea of green that is the overall market heat map.

    Staying positive

    As Bitcoin’s stable position above its 200-day moving average restored some confidence, buying pressure briefly increased even for smaller-cap assets. The technical setup for Bitcoin is still cautiously optimistic, it is still above the crucial $108,000 support zone, and the next resistance cluster is forming close to $113,800-$114,000, which is in line with the 100-day moving average.

    Ahead of significant macro data releases, the timing of the rally points to aggressive short liquidations and updated institutional positioning. Although most large caps’ RSI levels are still neutral, this move might be more of a relief rally than the beginning of a full-scale bull run.

    Right now, all eyes are on XRP, whose return to the fourth spot may spark new conversations about its long-term potential in payments and remittances. The general lesson, however, is obvious: traders are back in action, liquidity is returning, and the cryptocurrency market has just served as a reminder to everyone of how quickly momentum can change.

    #XRP #Bitcoin
