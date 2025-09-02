Advertisement
    32,924,528 DOGE in Longs Liquidated Following Crypto Market Sell-Off

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 2/09/2025 - 13:39
    Market now watching where Dogecoin trends next
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The crypto market is seeing selling pressure in early Tuesday session with the majority of crypto assets trading lower or posting minor gains.

    According to CoinGlass data, crypto liquidations have totaled $371 million in the last 24 hours, the majority of which were long positions.

    Dogecoin has seen a drop since the week's start, dropping for two consecutive days since the Aug. 31 high of $0.221.

    Around the time of writing, DOGE was trading down 2.97% in the last 24 hours to $0.21, in line with the broader crypto market drop at September's start.

    The decline has caught bullish traders expecting a price increase unawares, resulting in significant long liquidations.

    In the last 24 hours, Dogecoin has seen a total of $8.11 million in liquidations; $6.98 million or nearly 32,924,528 DOGE accounted for long liquidations, while short liquidations came in at $1.13 million.

    Market awaits major move

    The crypto market is yet to make a major move as traders seem to be positioning for September, historically believed to be the weakest in the year for crypto.

    The outlook remains highly uncertain in September, but key macroeconomic data releases could shape Fed policy. In this light, investors are looking toward the Federal Reserve's Sept. 16-17 policy meeting.

    On what comes next for Dogecoin's price, investors are watching the broader market sentiment, and key resistance and support levels will also be watched.

    According to Ali, a crypto analyst, Dogecoin defended the $0.208 support five times now, with this level now proving crucial for the next move. The $0.225 level, which coincides with the daily SMA 50, remains an immediate short-term barrier.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News #Crypto Liquidations
