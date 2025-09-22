Advertisement
    -200,607,300,000 Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: Who's Buying SHIB?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 22/09/2025 - 14:27
    Shiba Inu's selling spree not close, as many might have thought after market crash
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In recent months, Shiba Inu has undergone one of its most significant changes. On-chain data showed an astounding 200.6 billion SHIB net outflow from exchanges over the past day. This is a move that usually indicates accumulation by whales, or big investors, moving tokens into cold storage.

    The market is trying to determine whether this trend is a vote of confidence or a sign of impending volatility, as SHIB's price action is testing critical support at the moment of this development. SHIB has been consolidating on the daily chart within a long-standing symmetrical formation, but the price dropped to about $0.00001207 yesterday.

    Shiba Inu losing on all fronts

    Throughout 2025, the asset has been positioned beneath important moving averages that have served as overhead resistance, such as the 50-day (orange) and 200-day (black). The substantial outflow indicates a different story — long-term accumulation, but technical weakness indicates the price may drop even more if selling pressure returns.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    When checking out metrics, exchange reserves dropped to 85-68 trillion SHIB, which represents a 0-25% decrease from the previous day. In spite of the price reduction, user activity is not declining, as evidenced by the 11% increase in active addresses at the same time.

    Much bigger outflows took precedence over the top 10 inflow transactions, which totaled 11.4 billion. Additionally, transaction counts are gradually increasing, indicating consistent network usage. It is evident how exchange flows and price performance diverge.

    Shiba Inu not being sold? 

    The charts suggest a bearish breakout on the one hand, with a chance that SHIB will move closer to $0.000011. On the other hand, outflows of this magnitude — 200 billion SHIB in a single day — rarely take place without the participation of institutions or whales. Such actions lessen sell-side liquidity right away and could lay the groundwork for a longer-term reversal.

    The crucial question at hand is whether this accumulation represents defensive actions by whales shielding capital from additional volatility, or strategic positioning for a future rally. Even though SHIB is currently weak, a stronger recovery base may form if the current trend of declining exchange reserves continues.

    As of right now, the market for SHIB is divided between strong accumulation signals and a weak price structure, this tension may soon be resolved with significant volatility.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
