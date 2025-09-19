Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Price Might Soon Reclaim $3.84, Shiba Inu Forms Death Cross Again, Bitcoin Has 25% Chance of Hitting $125,000 This September — Crypto News Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Fri, 19/09/2025 - 17:44
    Crypto market today. Shiba Inu forms death cross on hourly chart. There's a 25% chance Bitcoin hits $125K in September. XRP is in hyper-bullish mode
    Advertisement
    XRP Price Might Soon Reclaim $3.84, Shiba Inu Forms Death Cross Again, Bitcoin Has 25% Chance of Hitting $125,000 This September — Crypto News Digest
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    XRP Open Interest surges past $9 billion, price holds above $3

    XRP is in hyper-bullish mode as traders lock $9.05 billion in open interest.

    • XRP price surge. XRP has climbed from $2.76 to $3.10 in the past month (+12%)

    In the last 30 days, the XRP price has climbed from a low of $2.76 to reclaim the $3 price level. With the coin flashing bullish signals in the current altcoin season, there are $9.05 billion reasons for a sustained rally. The XRP community is optimistic about a positive price outlook.

    Notably, according to CoinGlass data, XRP’s open interest has soared by 6.54% in 24 hours. This uptick represents 2.92 billion XRP committed to the futures market of the asset. The total value of this volume stands at $9.05 billion — a clear indication that investors’ confidence remains strong. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP Price Might Soon Reclaim $3.84, Shiba Inu Forms Death Cross Again, Bitcoin Has 25% Chance of Hitting $125,000 This September — Crypto News Digest
    Don't Get Too Comfortable With $3 XRP, Bollinger Bands Warn
    New 'Spot' XRP ETF Records Largest Natural Day 1 Volume of 2025
    Crypto Market Prediction: Can XRP Hit $4.20? Bitcoin Eyes $130,000 All-Time High, Dogecoin ETF Could Spark Meme Coin Euphoria
    • Key levels. XRP remains ~19% below ATH ($3.84) but is holding above $3 support

    While XRP’s open interest indicates the value of unsettled derivatives futures contracts, the spike by over $9 billion signals how bullish investors are on the coin and their willingness to bet on an upward climb moving forward. 

    Advertisement

    As of press time, the XRP price was trading at $3.10, which represents a 3.2% increase in 24 hours. This leaves it about 19.02% away from its all-time high (ATH) of $3.84. The coin has shown resilience in the past as it consolidated above the $3 support.

    25% chance Bitcoin hits $125K in September

    The leading cryptocurrency has a relatively small chance of hitting $125,000 this year, according to Polymarket bettors.

    • Current odds. Bettors see a 25% probability of BTC crossing $125K this month.

    According to Polymarket bettors, Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, currently has a 25% chance of surpassing the $125,000 level as early as this September. Earlier, the top cryptocurrency by market cap reached an intraday high of $117,934 on the Bitstamp exchange. It is down roughly 5.5% from its all-time peak of $124,517, which was reached on Aug. 14. 

    • Bullish sentiment. Some traders predict a run to $130K within two weeks.

    There are also some uber-bullish traders who believe that the price of the leading cryptocurrency could potentially reach $130,000 within less than two weeks. The odds of Bitcoin soaring all the way to $150,000 in September currently stand at 1%.

    Shiba Inu forms death cross on hourly chart as price stalls

    Shiba Inu posts a bearish death cross, but reversal might not be far away.

    • Technical setup. The 50-hour MA crossed below the 200-hour MA.

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has recently created a death cross, this time on its short-term chart, the hourly chart. On Shiba Inu's one hour chart, the short-term moving average (the 50-hour MA) has fallen below the long-term moving average, confirming a death cross.

    • Sentiment. The death cross suggests short-term bearish momentum.

    This technical pattern comes as the Shiba Inu price has stalled amid profit-taking after a major rally in the past week. Shiba Inu fell for two days in a row after reaching a high of $0.00001484 on Sept. 13. Bulls attempted a relief rally in yesterday's session but could not sustain it, with Shiba Inu falling again in the early Thursday session.

    #XRP #Bitcoin Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 16:32
    "Dogecoin to the Moon?" Top Meme Coin Trader Reveals $1 DOGE Price Prediction
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 16:27
    Bitcoin May Benefit From US Debt, Ray Dalio Reveals How
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    “Farewell to Westphalia” Explores Blockchain as a Model for Post-Nation-State Governance
    Falcon Finance Unveils Tokenomics Framework for $FF Token
    Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025 – Post-Show Highlights
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Crypto News Digest
    Sep 19, 2025 - 17:44
    XRP Price Might Soon Reclaim $3.84, Shiba Inu Forms Death Cross Again, Bitcoin Has 25% Chance of Hitting $125,000 This September — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 16:32
    "Dogecoin to the Moon?" Top Meme Coin Trader Reveals $1 DOGE Price Prediction
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 16:27
    Bitcoin May Benefit From US Debt, Ray Dalio Reveals How
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all