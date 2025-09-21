Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Worst Scenario Revealed

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is back on the radar of all the meme coin traders, and with good reason. On the daily time frame, SHIB is printing candles right on the 20-day average at $0.00001300, with spot trading at $0.00001296.

That might sound close enough to a neutral zone, but anyone watching Bollinger Bands knows that every time SHIB failed to break this mid-line in September, the price slipped back toward the lower edge.

That line is currently at around $0.00001190, so just a few red candles could wipe nearly 10% off the board and send the coin into dangerous territory.

SHIB/USDT by TradingView

The weekly frame doesn't help. After reaching around $0.00003600 in late 2024, SHIB has been struggling to recover. At the moment, resistance is at $0.00001576, and the only visible floor is at $0.00001056.

The spread between those levels is quite big, but the coin itself is stuck in the middle at $0.00001296 with not much indication of momentum either way.

What are scenarios for SHIB?

The risk is obvious: If support breaks, the next magnet is $0.00001000, which would wipe out the September recovery and take the Shiba Inu coin back to where it was trading in the early summer.

The main issue for bulls is that the setup has turned into a pressure cooker. Bands are tightening, volumes are weak, and each move to $0.00001400 has been sold down almost instantly.

To turn things around, SHIB needs to close above that number every day, and ideally, we'd see more volume, pushing it closer to $0.00001500. Without that, the path of least resistance stays down, and the charts are already showing everyone what's going on.