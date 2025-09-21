AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Worst Scenario Revealed

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 21/09/2025 - 14:02
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) price chart flashing bear alert — $0.000014 is do-or-die level
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Worst Scenario Revealed
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) is back on the radar of all the meme coin traders, and with good reason. On the daily time frame, SHIB is printing candles right on the 20-day average at $0.00001300, with spot trading at $0.00001296.

    Advertisement

    That might sound close enough to a neutral zone, but anyone watching Bollinger Bands knows that every time SHIB failed to break this mid-line in September, the price slipped back toward the lower edge.

    That line is currently at around $0.00001190, so just a few red candles could wipe nearly 10% off the board and send the coin into dangerous territory.

    HOT Stories
    Is This XRP's Golden Opportunity? Bollinger Bands Deliver Brutal Chart Truth
    Coinbase CEO: 'Good Chance' Bitcoin Price Hits $1 Million
    Shibarium Bridge Remains Paused After Hack, Asset Recovery Still Unclear
    Cardano Volume Crashes 36%, Is $1 Dream Crushed?
    Article image
    SHIB/USDT by TradingView

    The weekly frame doesn't help. After reaching around $0.00003600 in late 2024, SHIB has been struggling to recover. At the moment, resistance is at $0.00001576, and the only visible floor is at $0.00001056.

    Advertisement

    The spread between those levels is quite big, but the coin itself is stuck in the middle at $0.00001296 with not much indication of momentum either way.

    What are scenarios for SHIB?

    The risk is obvious: If support breaks, the next magnet is $0.00001000, which would wipe out the September recovery and take the Shiba Inu coin back to where it was trading in the early summer.

    The main issue for bulls is that the setup has turned into a pressure cooker. Bands are tightening, volumes are weak, and each move to $0.00001400 has been sold down almost instantly.

    To turn things around, SHIB needs to close above that number every day, and ideally, we'd see more volume, pushing it closer to $0.00001500. Without that, the path of least resistance stays down, and the charts are already showing everyone what's going on.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #SHIB #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Sep 21, 2025 - 13:33
    SHIB Price Prediction for September 21
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Sep 21, 2025 - 12:18
    Ethereum's 'Google Moment'? Vitalik Buterin Reveals Next Big Step for Blockchain
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million as Exchange Demo Launches
    “Farewell to Westphalia” Explores Blockchain as a Model for Post-Nation-State Governance
    Falcon Finance Unveils Tokenomics Framework for $FF Token
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 21, 2025 - 14:02
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Worst Scenario Revealed
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 21, 2025 - 13:33
    SHIB Price Prediction for September 21
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 21, 2025 - 12:18
    Ethereum's 'Google Moment'? Vitalik Buterin Reveals Next Big Step for Blockchain
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all