    $2 XRP May Soon Become No More Than Dream, Bollinger Bands Warn

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 19/10/2025 - 14:08
    XRP bulls face a sobering signal as Bollinger Bands put $2 in doubt.
    XRP is stuck in a spot traders already hate with quotes at $2.37 today after a fast trip to $2.19, and charts are showing the same problem — the price is breaking down through the middle line of the Bollinger Bands and now heading toward the bottom edge.

    On a weekly time frame, that coveted threshold sits at $1.95, which means the indicator itself allows a dip below $2 without any sign of being oversold.

    Daily candles are no better. XRP's price has been riding the lower band at $2.12 for days, while the middle line at $2.67 now feels out of reach. Every attempt to bounce fades before touching it.

    Bollinger Bands on XRP price

    For those not fluent in Bollinger Bands, it is a moving average with two volatility rails. When candles close above the middle band, it is strength. When they live at the bottom rail, it is a weakness. Right now XRP is at the bottom on both time frames, so the bias is not hard to interpret.

    That’s why the $2 price point matters. It is not just a round number on the chart, it is where stop losses sit, and conviction has been hiding since July. Break it cleanly and the cascade risk is obvious — liquidations, exits, new shorts, sell pressure. 

    Not long ago, XRP was feeling at home at $3.58 at the upper band, now the same tool says $1.95 is fair game. Unless buyers take back the middle band soon, calling $2 a reliable floor may turn into nostalgia rather than legitimate due diligence.

