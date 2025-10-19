AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Does XRP Really Need Ripple to Survive? Community Argues

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 19/10/2025 - 12:24
    XRP holders question whether Ripple is a help and if there is any potential to grow without it.
    Advertisement
    Does XRP Really Need Ripple to Survive? Community Argues
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The XRP community spent the weekend debating an age-old question: should the token and the ledger behind it be judged solely through the lens of Ripple, and is this co-dependency really the biggest advantage or the most dangerous weakness?

    Advertisement

    It all started with the idea that too many people measure success by Ripple's deals, its billion-dollar acquisitions and partnerships with financial giants, while ignoring the fact that a public ledger should stand on its own.

    The reaction was immediate, with some noting that outside of Ripple there is not much going on, with meme coins and NFTs crowding the space but not really bringing sustainable use cases. One response summed it up: more gambling does not equal survival.

    Advertisement

    Others pointed to the network's structure, saying that even if Ripple went away, XRPL would still process transactions because it is decentralized enough that no single entity can stop it.

    Is XRP decentralized?

    The correction followed on from the fact that Ripple runs multiple nodes for its own operations, but just one validator on the default list. This means that the company's technical role is smaller than critics assume, even if the brand dominance keeps everyone focused on it.

    The problem is still there, because there aren't as many equally relevant players, so attention stays on Ripple by default and attempts to build organic ecosystems feel thin. Someone there said that it is hard to get real interest from outside, and until that changes, the idea of being dependent will not go away.

    The truth is pretty straightforward: XRP can exist without Ripple, but whether it can actually grow without the company making headlines is the real question.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 19, 2025 - 12:02
    Enormous 100% XRP Spike: Market Direction Flip?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Oct 19, 2025 - 11:25
    'XRP Stability Isn't a Bug,' Market Analyst Says Amid Boring Price Action
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinbase Asset Management & iTrustCapital Partner on Bitcoin Yield Strategy for IRAs
    Falcon Finance Publishes Strategy Allocation Breakdown for Yield Generation Transparency
    Seascape Launches First Tokenized BNB Treasury Strategy on Binance Smart Chain
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 19, 2025 - 12:24
    Does XRP Really Need Ripple to Survive? Community Argues
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 19, 2025 - 12:02
    Enormous 100% XRP Spike: Market Direction Flip?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 19, 2025 - 11:25
    'XRP Stability Isn't a Bug,' Market Analyst Says Amid Boring Price Action
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all