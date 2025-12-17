Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    1,810,000,000 XRP in Red as Key Metric Shows Declining Market Interest

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 17/12/2025 - 15:50
    XRP futures traders increasingly take caution as tokens committed in active contracts sit at only about 1.81 billion tokens.
    Advertisement
    1,810,000,000 XRP in Red as Key Metric Shows Declining Market Interest
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    XRP has lost the crucial $2 level as momentum across the broad crypto market continues to go weak, with all leading cryptocurrencies returning to deep red territory after the recent rebound.

    Amid this negative trend, XRP’s derivatives market is also flashing caution signals as its total futures open interest across all exchanges show a notable decline over the past day.

    According to data provided by CoinGlass, XRP’s open interest has fallen 4.92% over the last 24 hours. The total number XRP committed on its futures market is currently sitting at $1.81 billion tokens worth about $3.45 billion.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to Dethrone Ethereum in 2026? Dogecoin Prints Abnormal $0 as Bears Disappear, Cardano Sees 157.6% Spike in 'New ADA' Trading
    Ripple CEO Celebrates Impressive XRP ETF Milestone
    XRP Urgent Alert Issued, Critical SHIB Price Level Revealed to Bulls, Solana Volume Rockets 40% Amid Golden Cross Setup — Crypto News Digest
    Crypto Market Prediction: This Is What Saves XRP From Crashing to Zero, Three Ethereum Levels to Watch After $3,000, Is Shiba Inu Bull Market Bounce Starting Now?

    XRP rally stalls

    As of press time, data from CoinMarketCap shows that XRP is trading near $1.90, a decent decline of 1.4% over the last 24 hours, after failing to sustain momentum above the $1.94 intraday high. 
     

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: Tradingview

    Amid the negative price trend, XRP’s trading volume has dropped significantly by nearly 40% as on-chain activities slow down drastically.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 12/17/2025 - 14:41
    XRP 5% Away From Either Finding Bottom or Brutal Collapse, Bollinger Bands Warn
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    With the decline in XRP open interest coinciding with a relative decline in its price move during the period, it appears that conviction among buyers has become notably weak, and futures traders are closing their positions to minimize potential losses.

    Advertisement

    CME leads XRP futures market

    Despite declining momentum, CME still takes the lead on the XRP derivatives market as the exchange accounts for over 22% of total open interest registered during the day.

    Notably, traders on CME have committed a massive 403.6 million XRP worth about $770 million on its derivatives platform over the last day. This came as no major surprise as the exchange has continued to expand its XRP futures offerings.

    Just yesterday, CME Group announced the launch of Trading at Settlement (TAS) on XRP futures to allow access to enhanced flexibility on efficiently managing settlement risks.

    Binance and Bybit followed closely, with about 16.61% and 12.02% of XRP’s total open interest, respectively.

    #XRP #CME Group news #Binance #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 15:45
    'Built for This': Michael Saylor Denies Panic Amid Bitcoin's Price Roller Coaster
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 15:15
    Binance Listing Alert: 'CZ' Issues Extremely Crucial Warning to Crypto Projects
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Fhenix Launches Fhenix402, Bringing Private Micropayments to Base’s x402 Standard
    Space Announces Public Sale of its Native Token, $SPACE
    New Seasonal Events Ongoing Now at Bitrue
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 15:50
    1,810,000,000 XRP in Red as Key Metric Shows Declining Market Interest
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 15:45
    'Built for This': Michael Saylor Denies Panic Amid Bitcoin's Price Roller Coaster
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 15:15
    Binance Listing Alert: 'CZ' Issues Extremely Crucial Warning to Crypto Projects
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD