Spot-Quoted XRP Futures Now Offered by CME Group

Chicago-based CME Group has announced the launch of spot-quoted futures for XRP as well as the SOL cryptocurrency.

The new products enable U.S.-regulated trading of spot prices through small 250-unit contracts with low margins on the CME Globex platform.

Spot-quoted futures, explained

Earlier this year, CME expanded beyond Bitcoin and Ether by launching spot-quoted futures or standard futures for XRP and Solana (SOL).

As the name suggests, the newly launched spot-quated futures closely mimic the familiar spot market prices (the current real-time price of XRP or SOL in USD). This sets them apart from traditional futures, which often trade at a premium or discount to the spot price.

Each contract is for 250 units of the cryptocurrency. These are CME's smallest crypto contracts yet.

They have extended expiry dates (typically annual), which means that traders can hold positions for longer periods.

Strong demand

Notably, CME’s crypto futures and options markets reached record daily volumes in late 2025.

CME is now dominating futures trading for Bitcoin as well as smaller altcoins of the likes of XRP.

One of the most strategic developments is CME’s plan to offer 24/7 trading for its crypto futures and options.