-147,752,400,000,000 in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Netflow Turns Bullish

Shiba Inu’s 24-hour netflow shifted by -147.7 trillion SHIB, sending its exchange flow metric into the negative. Tokens are being removed from exchanges and sent to wallets when there is a negative netflow, which is a clear sign of accumulation or long-term holding behavior. Even though this data initially seems concerning, it actually indicates that both large holders and individual investors are bullish.

As the amount of stock available for sale on exchanges decreases, a significant decline in Shiba Inu’s exchange netflow generally precedes either short-term price stabilization or even upward momentum. Thus, the recent reversal in flow may be the initial indication of a sentiment recovery following weeks of persistent sell pressure.

Technically speaking, SHIB is trading close to $0.0000090, just above a local ascending support trendline that can be seen on the daily chart. The asset is still stuck in a longer-term downward channel, though, which has stopped all of the rallies since the middle of the year. The 200- and 100-day moving averages (black and orange lines), which serve as important resistance zones, are still well above the price at about $0.0000128 and $0.0000118, respectively.

Although there is potential for a technical rebound if buyers regain confidence, the RSI near 40 indicates mild bearish pressure. Overleveraged traders were probably removed by the recent capitulation event in mid-October, which improved conditions for a slow recovery. If the accumulation pattern persists and SHIB successfully closes above $0.0000105, it may initiate a brief breakout attempt in the direction of $0.000012. However, if $0.0000085 is not held, it may invite a retest of the lower channel support at $0.0000075.

Essentially, the -147 trillion SHIB netflow indicates that the token might be about to enter an accumulation phase rather than being a warning sign. Rebounds are frequently preceded by steep negative netflows into speculative assets like Shiba Inu. Whether this exchange liquidity drain results in long-term buying momentum or if it is merely a brief lull before the next volatility wave, investors should keep an eye on it.