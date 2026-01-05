Cardano Golden Cross Completed as ADA Eyes First 2026 Breakout

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A golden cross has recently completed on Cardano's (ADA) two-hour chart. The 50 MA has risen above the 200 MA on the two-hour chart, confirming a golden cross.

The golden cross comes in the aftermath of the price rally in the crypto markets at 2026's start, which saw ADA rise from the Jan. 1 low of $0.331.

A golden cross was also completed on the hourly chart as short-term trend signals also improved. The appearance of the golden crosses on Cardano's short-term charts remains significant, accompanied by increased volumes, with ADA now eyeing a crucial breakout above key resistance.

At the time of writing, ADA was down 0.29% in the last 24 hours as traders took profits and up 8.29% weekly.

Cardano eyes crucial breakout

Cardano kick-started a rise from the Jan. 1 low of $0.331, marking three out of four days in green.

The rally is currently facing resistance at $0.401, which coincides with the daily MA 50. This barrier has capped ADA in recent months as the price has traded below it since September, not being able to surpass it.

Cardano's price touched this barrier in Sunday's session, reaching $0.4055, but this did not yield the desired breakout as the price fell beneath it early Monday.

In the coming sessions, a decisive breakout of the daily MA 50 will be watched. If this is achieved, Cardano might target $0.65 and $0.9 next.

Cardano governance action officially ratified

The governance action "Withdraw 70,000,000 ADA for Cardano Critical Integrations Budget" has reached approval from both the Cardano constitutional committee and DReps. According to Cardano explorer cexplorer, the governance action is now officially approved, which means ratified.

With Critical Integrations officially coming to Cardano, ADA, T1 stablecoin, Pyth Oracle and many more integrations are expected to boost Cardano's growth in 2026.