Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Stellar (XLM) Price Eyes $0.4, One Last Hurdle in Way

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 27/09/2025 - 14:34
    Stellar (XLM) price may front-run 'Uptober' breakout if metrics like volume flip positive
    Advertisement
    Stellar (XLM) Price Eyes $0.4, One Last Hurdle in Way
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Stellar (XLM) has, in the last 24 hours, jumped by over 3% in price as the asset outperforms the broader cryptocurrency market. The coin looks likely to hit the $0.40 price level if it is able to sustain the current momentum.

    Advertisement

    Stellar's path to $0.40 depends on market sentiment

    However, for Stellar to hit $0.40, the asset needs to overcome investors' reluctance to engage with it. This is despite a recent boost to XLM following a generic nod by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an exchange-traded fund (ETF).

    Notably, the SEC has given the green light to Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index under its new generic listing standards. Many market participants believe this will open the way for more institutional adoption of Stellar, a development that could positively impact price.

    As of this writing, the trading volume remains deep in the red zone, down by 31.98% at $196.35 million. If investors rekindle their interest and actively engage in buying XLM, it could easily flip the $0.40 target.

    Stellar is currently changing hands at $0.3597, which represents a 1.75% increase in the last 24 hours. It had earlier hit a peak of $0.364 before slipping due to market volatility. This suggests that it could breach $0.40 if it has enough support from holders.

    Worthy of mention is that transactions on the network have become cheaper and faster since the Stellar Protocol 23 Whisk went live early in September. This development might serve to attract more users to the network and possibly boost the price outlook.

    Additionally, the institutional adoption of XLM by the card payment giant Visa is another bullish catalyst that could support price growth. Stellar’s utility could increase with the Visa collaboration.

    Analysts predict bullish breakout if $0.40 resistance flips

    Meanwhile, Ali Martinez, a popular on-chain analyst, has predicted that, based on the "head and shoulders pattern" of Stellar, if a bullish breakout occurs, XLM could target $1. However, to rise to such a height, it needs to find stability above $0.40 and flip $0.50.

    This projection depends on the ability of buyers to hold certain critical support levels. The coin would need to breach $0.40 and stabilize above this level while volume soars. A previous 36% spike in volume recently created a notable price increase.

    Market observers are keenly watching how Stellar performs in the coming days and if the momentum is strong enough to sustain a bullish rally.

    #Stellar
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 27, 2025 - 14:15
    Solana Faces Mild 111.7% Liquidation Imbalance as Price Leads Gainers
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Sep 27, 2025 - 13:56
    XRP Surpasses Key Price Gap: What Could Happen Next?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum’s Price Moves and Opportunities
    LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data and Aims to Become the Operating System for Automated Global Finance
    Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 27, 2025 - 14:34
    Stellar (XLM) Price Eyes $0.4, One Last Hurdle in Way
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 27, 2025 - 14:15
    Solana Faces Mild 111.7% Liquidation Imbalance as Price Leads Gainers
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 27, 2025 - 13:56
    XRP Surpasses Key Price Gap: What Could Happen Next?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD