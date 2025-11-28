12 Pairs Gone: Binance Confirms Massive Crypto Margin Delisting in December

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Major crypto exchange Binance has announced a shakeup to the Binance Margin platform in the upcoming month of December.

Twelve unique crypto pairs will be delisted from the Binance Margin platform on Dec. 4 at 6:00 a.m. (UTC). This action affects the trading pairs of Ontology (ONT), Chromia (CHR), Enjin Coin (ENJ) and 0x Protocol (ZRX), among others.

The crypto pairs include WAXP/BTC, SXP/BTC, ONT/BTC, ID/BTC, ZRX/BTC, CHR/BTC, ENJ/BTC, ONG/BTC, POWR/BTC, ID/BTC, AGLD/BTC and UMA/BTC.

Binance Margin, which offers Margin Trading to users, consists of Cross Margin, Isolated Margin and Portfolio Margin.

These trading pairs will be delisted on the Cross Margin and Isolated Margin, with a few, including WAXP/BTC, SXP/BTC, ONT/BTC, ZRX/BTC, CHR/BTC, ENJ/BTC and ID/BTC, to be delisted on both platforms.

Specifically, the Cross and Isolated Margin Pairs affected are given below. Cross Margin Pairs: WAXP/BTC, SXP/BTC, ONT/BTC, ID/BTC, ZRX/BTC, CHR/BTC, ENJ/BTC. Isolated Margin Pairs: WAXP/BTC, ONG/BTC, POWR/BTC, SXP/BTC, ONT/BTC, ID/BTC, AGLD/BTC, ZRX/BTC, CHR/BTC, ENJ/BTC and UMA/BTC.

What to note

Effective immediately, transfers of the trading pairs into Isolated Margin accounts have been paused.

On Dec. 2 at 6:00 a.m. (UTC), Binance Margin will suspend isolated margin borrowing on the isolated margin pairs: WAXP/BTC, ONG/BTC, POWR/BTC, SXP/BTC, ONT/BTC, ID/BTC, AGLD/BTC, ZRX/BTC, CHR/BTC, ENJ/BTC and UMA/BTC.

On Dec. 4 at 6:00 a.m. (UTC), Binance Margin will close users’ positions, conduct an automatic settlement and cancel all pending orders on cross and isolated margin pairs. The pairs will then be removed from Binance Margin.

Users will not be able to update their positions during the delisting process, which may take nearly three hours and are urged to close their positions and/or transfer their assets from Margin Accounts to Spot Accounts prior to the delisting action.

Three perpetual contracts delisted

As reported this week, Binance announced delistings of multiple perpetual contracts affecting three crypto pairs.

In an announcement, Binance Futures will close all positions and conduct an automatic settlement on PONKEUSDT, SWELLUSDT and QUICKUSDT Perpetual Contracts on Nov. 28 at 9:00 a.m. (UTC). The contracts will be delisted after the settlement is complete.