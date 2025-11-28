Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    12 Pairs Gone: Binance Confirms Massive Crypto Margin Delisting in December

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 28/11/2025 - 15:45
    Crypto exchange Binance will be performing a shakeup to its Margin Platform, with 12 crypto pairs to be delisted in December; this move affects major trading pairs.
    Advertisement
    12 Pairs Gone: Binance Confirms Massive Crypto Margin Delisting in December
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Major crypto exchange Binance has announced a shakeup to the Binance Margin platform in the upcoming month of December.

    Twelve unique crypto pairs will be delisted from the Binance Margin platform on Dec. 4 at 6:00 a.m. (UTC). This action affects the trading pairs of Ontology (ONT), Chromia (CHR), Enjin Coin (ENJ) and 0x Protocol (ZRX), among others.

    The crypto pairs include WAXP/BTC, SXP/BTC, ONT/BTC, ID/BTC, ZRX/BTC, CHR/BTC, ENJ/BTC, ONG/BTC, POWR/BTC, ID/BTC, AGLD/BTC and UMA/BTC.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Unlocks Apple and Google Pay in 40 Countries, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Aims at 32% Upside, Bitcoin Options Spike to $13.1 Billion
    Crypto Market Prediction: Can Bitcoin Break $90,000 on Recovery March? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fresh Rally Starts, Is XRP Building Bullish Momentum?
    Coinbase's Armstrong Angers Bitcoin Maximalists by Praising Ethereum's Buterin
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price to Remove Zero, XRP on Edge of 30% Breakout, Bitcoin (BTC) Prints Insane 36,380% Liquidation Imbalance – Crypto News Digest

    Binance Margin, which offers Margin Trading to users, consists of Cross Margin, Isolated Margin and Portfolio Margin.

    Advertisement

    These trading pairs will be delisted on the Cross Margin and Isolated Margin, with a few, including WAXP/BTC, SXP/BTC, ONT/BTC, ZRX/BTC, CHR/BTC, ENJ/BTC and ID/BTC, to be delisted on both platforms.

    Specifically, the Cross and Isolated Margin Pairs affected are given below. Cross Margin Pairs: WAXP/BTC, SXP/BTC, ONT/BTC, ID/BTC, ZRX/BTC, CHR/BTC, ENJ/BTC. Isolated Margin Pairs: WAXP/BTC, ONG/BTC, POWR/BTC, SXP/BTC, ONT/BTC, ID/BTC, AGLD/BTC, ZRX/BTC, CHR/BTC, ENJ/BTC and UMA/BTC.

    What to note

    Effective immediately, transfers of the trading pairs into Isolated Margin accounts have been paused.

    On Dec. 2 at 6:00 a.m. (UTC), Binance Margin will suspend isolated margin borrowing on the isolated margin pairs: WAXP/BTC, ONG/BTC, POWR/BTC, SXP/BTC, ONT/BTC, ID/BTC, AGLD/BTC, ZRX/BTC, CHR/BTC, ENJ/BTC and UMA/BTC.

    On Dec. 4 at 6:00 a.m. (UTC), Binance Margin will close users’ positions, conduct an automatic settlement and cancel all pending orders on cross and isolated margin pairs. The pairs will then be removed from Binance Margin.

    Users will not be able to update their positions during the delisting process, which may take nearly three hours and are urged to close their positions and/or transfer their assets from Margin Accounts to Spot Accounts prior to the delisting action.

    Three perpetual contracts delisted

    As reported this week, Binance announced delistings of multiple perpetual contracts affecting three crypto pairs.

    In an announcement, Binance Futures will close all positions and conduct an automatic settlement on PONKEUSDT, SWELLUSDT and QUICKUSDT Perpetual Contracts on Nov. 28 at 9:00 a.m. (UTC). The contracts will be delisted after the settlement is complete.

    #Binance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 28, 2025 - 15:26
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) News: Major Privacy Roadmap for Shibarium Revealed
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 28, 2025 - 15:12
    XRP to $6? Popular Trader Reveals Ultra-Bullish Price Outlook
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Compliant Execution Model: Zoomex User's $280,000 Withdrawal Demonstrates Industry Best Practices
    Coinlocally Savings: A New Path Toward Low-Effort Crypto Yield in 2025
    MAGAX Pre-Sale Onboards New Investors as Bitcoin (BTC) Recovers over $91,000
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 28, 2025 - 15:45
    12 Pairs Gone: Binance Confirms Massive Crypto Margin Delisting in December
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 28, 2025 - 15:26
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) News: Major Privacy Roadmap for Shibarium Revealed
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 28, 2025 - 15:12
    XRP to $6? Popular Trader Reveals Ultra-Bullish Price Outlook
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD