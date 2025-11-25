Advertisement
    Binance to Cut Multiple Perpetual Contracts: These Three Crypto Pairs Included

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 25/11/2025 - 14:25
    Leading crypto exchange Binance will be delisting multiple perpetual contracts in the coming days, with three crypto pairs in the spotlight.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Major crypto exchange Binance has revealed delistings of multiple perpetual contracts, with three crypto pairs set to be axed.

    According to an announcement, Binance Futures will close all positions and conduct an automatic settlement on PONKEUSDT, SWELLUSDT and QUICKUSDT Perpetual Contracts on Nov. 28 at 9:00 a.m. (UTC). The contracts will be delisted after the settlement is complete.

    Users will not be allowed to open new positions for the contracts starting from Nov. 28 at 8:30 a.m. (UTC).

    In light of this, Binance urged its users to close any open positions prior to the delisting time to avoid automatic settlement.

    In a separate announcement, it stated that Binance Futures will update the leverage and margin tiers of Perpetual Contracts VFYUSDT, BASUSDT, ZKJUSDT, LYNUSDT, LABUSDT, PTBUSDT, PROMPTUSDT, RECALLUSDT, QUSDT, VINEUSDT and CROSSUSDT (USDⓈ-M Perpetual Contract) on Nov. 28 at 6:30 a.m. (UTC).

    In order to increase market liquidity and improve users’ trading experience, Binance will adjust the tick size of several perpetual Futures Contracts, including BEATUSDT, BLUAIUSDT, TURTLEUSDT, ENSOUSDT, CYBERUSDT, EDENUSDT and ANKRUSDT on Nov. 27 at 7:00 a.m. (UTC).

    Binance Banking Triparty

    Binance has announced several enhancements to the Binance Banking Triparty solution, designed to provide institutional and VIP users with greater flexibility and capital efficiency, including adding new collateral assets.

    Binance has announced it will accept the Swiss franc (CHF) as an eligible collateral asset that users can hold off-exchange via the triparty solution. This follows Binance’s recent announcement of supporting BlackRock’s BUIDL token as off-exchange collateral.

    In November 2023, Binance became the first crypto exchange to pilot a banking triparty arrangement.

    The solution allows Binance users to hold traditional collateral such as fiat currency and Treasury bills off-exchange, in their own corporate account, with a regulated third-party bank.

    #Binance
