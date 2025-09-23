Advertisement
    10x XRP Skyrocket: Enormous Surge in Key Metric

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 23/09/2025 - 8:09
    XRP showing fundamental growth in key on-chain metrics
    10x XRP Skyrocket: Enormous Surge in Key Metric
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A recent unheard-of spike in one of XRP’s key metrics indicates that the network is experiencing renewed activity, which could have significant ramifications. The volume of XRP payments, or transactions between accounts, increased by almost 500% in recent days, momentarily surpassing the one billion daily transaction threshold, according to data.

    XRP tumbles down

    Simultaneously, the volume of payments increased as well, reaching 1,045,261 on Sept. 22, 2025 — a number not seen since some of the busiest network times for XRP. The spike in this metric corresponds to price volatility. Following a significant decline earlier this week, XRP is now trading just below $3.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Since the middle of August, price action has been contained within a descending channel, maintaining bearish pressure. Notwithstanding this, the growth in underlying transactions indicates that the token’s usefulness is growing, and growing adoption may be mitigating further declines.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Celebrates New Marriage with Emotional Message
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit 2025's Bottom, XRP: Hope for $3 Recovery Not Lost, Bitcoin Not Losing $100,000, Yet
    Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest
    Binance's CZ Reveals Key Reason Why He's Not Using Telegram

    Since XRP’s network is designed for high-throughput cross-border transfers, the rise in payments is noteworthy. An increase in transaction volume and quantity could be a sign of settlement testing, institutional flows or wider use of Ripple’s technology.

    XRP's growing utility

    When compared to tokens that are solely driven by sentiment, XRP has a fundamentally stronger basis because these metrics reflect actual network usage, unlike speculative trading. However, the price is still under short-term pressure.

    The bears are still in control, according to the rejection above $3.20 and the repeated tests of lower support levels. However, if this growth driven by payments persists, the technical structure may be deceptive. Price recoveries are frequently preceded by increased on-chain activity, particularly when paired with the potential for the crypto market’s macro headwinds to lessen.

    At the moment, XRP is at a turning point. The 10x increase in payments volume is an unmistakable indication of growing utility, even though price consolidation may continue in the $2.80-$3.00 range. If momentum continues, it might create the conditions for XRP to exit its downward channel and try to move again toward $3.50 and higher.

    #XRP
