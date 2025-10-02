AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP on Verge of Ultra-Rare Golden Cross Versus Bitcoin

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 2/10/2025 - 13:08
    Golden cross versus Bitcoin raises XRP price targets to as high as $9.51
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    It may all finally change for one of the most closely watched alternative trading pairs on the crypto market — XRP/BTC. For years, the XRP/BTC chart has tended to remain in a downtrend against Bitcoin. Even the latest 300% rally did not push XRP to even 30% of what was once its all-time high in this pair, at 0.000245 BTC per XRP back in May 2017.

    However, the current picture is starting to look different. On both the weekly and monthly charts, XRP is entering an area where the 23-period moving average is about to cross above the 50-period moving average. This formation is known as a golden cross. 

    The last time it appeared on the XRP/BTC chart, it coincided with a 112% increase from November 2024 to February 2025.

    Article image
    XRP/BTC by TradingView

    If confirmed, the most probable short-to-medium-term target is a retest of 0.00004 BTC. This would represent a 60% increase from current levels and align with the resistance level from the late 2022 consolidation period. 

    Scenarios

    Breaking above 0.00005 BTC would open the door to the wider 0.00007-0.00008 BTC range, where there is heavy supply from the 2021-2022 cycle. For the XRP price, in dollar terms, this would mean a range of $4.76-$9.51. 

    Add the fact that Oct. 18, which is two weeks away, is the deadline date for a spot XRP ETF, and it looks like the perfect combination. Whether this scenario will come to life, though, is an open question.

