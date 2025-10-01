AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Kicks Off 'Uptober' with New RLUSD Mint

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 1/10/2025 - 20:05
    Ripple has minted an additional 1.8 million RLUSD tokens
    Advertisement
    Ripple Kicks Off 'Uptober' with New RLUSD Mint
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Enterprise blockchain firm Ripple has minted an additional 1.8 million RLUSD tokens on the XRP Ledger. 

    The company's previous minting event took place on Sept. 27 on the Ethereum network, resulting in the creation of 8 million tokens. 

    This is the first RLUSD mint that takes place on the XRP Ledger since Sept. 24. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Kicks Off 'Uptober' with New RLUSD Mint
    Ripple CTO Resigns, XRP Bear Destroyed After Massive Short, Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $150,000 — Crypto News Digest
    XRP Prints 1,475% Liquidation Imbalance as Bulls Take Charge
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Tests $3 as Ripple CTO Resigns, Bitcoin Meets 'Uptober,' Ethereum Hits Record Q3, But What's Next?

    Meanwhile, the market cap of RLUSD is now steadily approaching the $800 million mark, currently sitting at roughly $798 million. 

    Advertisement

    Expanding into Africa

    In the meantime, Ripple recently made an announcement about its stablecoin expanding into Africa. The product will be embedded into existing financial rails with the help of such partners as Chipper Cash and Yellow Card. 

    The collaboration is meant to solve such issues as expensive remittances, high inflation experienced by local fiat currencies, limited banking access, and low efficiency of traditional financial channels. 

    The RLUSD stablecoin will help to ensure affordability and higher speed. 

    First Deloitte-backed attention report 

    In other news, as reported by U.Today, Ripple recently published the first attestation report for the RLUSD stablecoin backed by "Big Four" accounting giant Deloitte. 

    Jack McDonald, Ripple's stablecoin head, recently took to stress that Ripple is committed to holding the stablecoin to "the highest" regulatory standards. 

    New exchange listings 

    As reported by U.Today, the RLUSD token recently got listed on the Bybit exchange, which gives the token significant global exposure.

    Meanwhile, Budget, another global exchange that is popular with XRP traders, recently added some new RLUSD pairs. 

    #Ripple News #RLUSD
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 18:17
    Bloomberg Explains $11 Trillion Behemoth Vanguard's Possible Crypto Pivot
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest
    Oct 1, 2025 - 16:26
    Ripple CTO Resigns, XRP Bear Destroyed After Massive Short, Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $150,000 — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain with Story
    SimpleFX Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
    TokenFi and New to The Street Announce National Media Partnership to Reach 219M+ Households
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 20:05
    Ripple Kicks Off 'Uptober' with New RLUSD Mint
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 18:17
    Bloomberg Explains $11 Trillion Behemoth Vanguard's Possible Crypto Pivot
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest
    Oct 1, 2025 - 16:26
    Ripple CTO Resigns, XRP Bear Destroyed After Massive Short, Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $150,000 — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all