    1,000,000,000 Dogecoin (DOGE) Sold by Millionaires: Is Meme Coin Era Ending?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 4/11/2025 - 14:58
    Dogecoin (DOGE) millionaires dumped 1,000,000,000 DOGE this week as meme-coin whales prepare for a possible bear market.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    It finally happened: the biggest Dogecoin holders just dumped over one billion DOGE coins in a single week, and the chart doesn't not need much explanation. Between late October and early November, wallets holding between 10 million and 100 million DOGE hit the market with some serious sell pressure. 

    The supply they control has dropped to about 22.9 billion DOGE, the lowest it has been since the middle of summer.

    DOGE/USDT hit a roadblock at the $0.17 price point, dropping to $0.162 by Nov. 4. It is similar to what happened in March, with lots of bounces, failed attempts to retake $0.20 and then a decisive flush. 

    Article image
    Source: Ali Martinez

    There is no outside trigger here — no Elon Musk tweet, no new exchange listing, no catalyst for memes. It is just a bunch of whales leaving the field while retail buyers keep trying to figure out where the bottom is.

    Risks for Dogecoin (DOGE)

    You can see this sell-off in every data layer. Santiment shows a drop in whale wallets, Binance order books show imbalances and volume spikes show these were not minor portfolio adjustments. It is full-scale off-loading. The last time we saw this kind of behavior was before DOGE went from $0.26 to $0.12.

    Traders who have ve been keeping an eye on this range know what it means: once these wallets start to clear out, the market usually takes a break for a few weeks before bouncing back. For now, DOGE is at risk, with support around $0.15 the last recognizable structure before the psychological $0.10 zone.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News #Memecoin News
