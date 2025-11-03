AdvertisementAdvert.
    1 Billion RLUSD Now Circulating on XRPL and Ethereum

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 3/11/2025 - 15:34
    Almost a year after launch, Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin has crossed the one billion supply milestone.
    RLUSD, the stablecoin backed by Ripple Labs, reached a major milestone today, Nov. 3, 2025. Notably, Ripple USD (RLUSD) officially surpassed $1 billion in market capitalization.

    RLUSD sees massive adoption

    According to the Ripple stablecoin tracker, 1,000,000,000 RLUSD tokens are now live across Ethereum and XRP Ledger. 

    A recent single 50 million RLUSD mint on the XRPL helped push the stablecoin over the $1 billion market cap milestone.

    This milestone is a bullish development for the Ripple ecosystem. It suggests growth in the stablecoin, fueled by increased adoption among retail and institutional investors.

    RLUSD has become the fastest-growing regulated stablecoin ever. The stablecoin, which launched on Dec. 17, 2024, grew to $1 billion in little more than 10 months.

    For context, Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin by market cap, took over one year to hit $900 million back in 2015.

    The success of RLUSD points to a maturing market where investors are attracted to investing in assets that comply with regulatory standards. As demand for low-volatility fiat-pegged tokens increases, Ripple predicted that the entire stablecoin market might skyrocket to $2 trillion by 2028.

    Following the RLUSD launch, Ripple President Monica Long commented that it aims to set a new benchmark in the stablecoin landscape. She emphasized that RLUSD emphasizes trust, utility and compliance.

    RLUSD use cases

    RLUSD claims to be an enterprise-grade, USD-denominated stablecoin. It is one of the few stablecoins issued under a New York Trust Company Charter, which ensures strict oversight and regulation.

    Ripple stablecoin is used by banks and fintechs for instant cross-border wires. Traders swap RLUSD for XRP on XRPL Decentralized Exchanges (DEXes).

    Additionally, DeFi users lend and borrow the stablecoin on Ethereum. Likewise, retailers buy RLUSD on the Uphold, Bullish, Bitso and MoonPay exchanges.

    RLUSD now sits ahead of PayPal’s PYUSD, First Digital’s FDUSD and many others. Only giants like USDT and USDC are bigger.

    Other recent milestones include Brale's integration with XRP Ledger for stablecoin issuance. This integration allows businesses to issue USD-backed stablecoins and settle in RLUSD.

    Furthermore, Ripple also announced the completion of its acquisition of prime brokerage Hidden Road, now known as Ripple Prime. Its customers have already begun using RLUSD as collateral or holding their balances in the stablecoin.

    #RLUSD
