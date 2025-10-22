AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP Ledger Races Toward 100 Million Milestone: Countdown Begins

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 22/10/2025 - 15:41
    XRP Ledger, which dates back to June 2012, is nearing a historic 100 million milestone, a testament to its resilience and strength since its inception.
    XRP Ledger Races Toward 100 Million Milestone: Countdown Begins
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP Ledger network is on the verge of the historic 100 million milestone, as indicated by recent data from various blockchain explorers.

    The 13-year-old network, which launched in June 2012, is on the verge of reaching 100 million ledgers, a testament to its resilience and strength since its inception.

    According to data from XRP Ledger Blockchain explorer XRPL Services, the current XRP Ledger count is 99,694,897, just 305,103 away from the 100 million mark.

    With the rate at which the XRP Ledger has progressed since the year's start, it might be possible to reach a count of 100 million ledgers before 2025's close, although the exact timing remains unknown.

    As of press time, the number of accounts on XRP Ledger stood at 7,144,276, with a total of 64,945,306,520 XRP held in these accounts, while 4,442 accounts had only a zero balance in them.

    XRP institutional interest rises

    In a recent tweet, Eric Balchunas indicated a total of 155 crypto ETP filings tracking 35 different digital assets. Out of the total figure of 155, XRP accounted for 20 filings, coming behind only Solana and Bitcoin, which had 23 filings.

    "Could easily end up seeing over 200 hit market in next 12 months. Total land rush," Balchunas said, highlighting institutional interest on the market.

    In major news this week for XRP, Evernorth has launched, a first-of-its-kind institutional vehicle built to accelerate XRP adoption. Evernorth has entered a business combination agreement with Armada Acquisition Corp II — a transaction expected to raise over $1 billion — to create the largest public XRP treasury company on the Nasdaq under "XRPN."

    At press time, XRP was down 2.99% in the last 24 hours to $2.40, in line with the broader crypto market drop. In the coming sessions, catalysts, including ETF decisions, Fed rate optimism and shifting risk sentiment as gold declines, may determine whether XRP remains range-bound or resumes its prior uptrend.

