Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Zcash, Monero in Tight Ranking Race: Who Wins?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 29/11/2025 - 14:03
    Zcash recently overtook Monero to become the top privacy coin by market capitalization, but now this position is challenged with both coins locked in a tight tussle.
    Advertisement
    Zcash, Monero in Tight Ranking Race: Who Wins?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Privacy coins Zcash and Monero are currently locked in a ranking battle with the crypto market now eager to see a sustained outcome from this. Zcash has been in the spotlight as privacy coins saw a resurgence.

    Advertisement

    Following a massive surge, which began in late September, Zcash overtook Monero to become the top privacy coin by market capitalization.

    Owing to Zcash's recent profit-taking, its position as the biggest privacy coin is challenged by none other than its close rival, Monero (XLM), as the latter seeks to regain this position it had hitherto held.

    HOT Stories
    How Low Will Bitcoin Price Drop in 2025?
    Crypto Market Prediction: Can Ethereum Surge Toward $3,500 as Momentum Rebuilds? XRP's Bullish Reversal Targets $2, Dogecoin (DOGE) Eyes Fresh Upside Push
    Early Uber Investor Urges Tether to Sell Its Bitcoin Holdings
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Unlocks Apple and Google Pay in 40 Countries, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Aims at 32% Upside, Bitcoin Options Spike to $13.1 Billion

    According to CoinMarketCap, Zcash ranks as the 17th largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $7.57 billion.

    Advertisement

    At the time of writing, Zcash was trading down 2.18% in the last 24 hours to $461, having earlier hit a high of $744 on Nov. 7.

    Zcash flipped by Monero

    At press time, Monero was winning the privacy token ranking tussle, as it surpassed Zcash in market capitalization.

    According to CoinMarketCap data, Monero ranks as the 16th largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, ahead of Zcash, which sits in the 17th spot of the top 100 crypto rankings with a market capitalization of $7.56 billion.

    With this move, Monero regains its position as the biggest privacy token by market capitalization.

    Monero increased 20% this week on futures speculation while Zcash fell about 10%, reflecting leverage and possibly capital rotation within the privacy narrative. At the time of writing, Monero (XLM) was up 1.61% in the last 24 hours to $416, while Zcash was down in this time frame.

    The recent Monero price rally could be undone if investors unwind their positions, which would allow profits to rotate into Zcash, Dash or other crowd-favorite privacy coins. Hence, the ranking flip between Zcash and Monero will be watched to see if it will sustain as investors rotate in and out of both coins.

    #Zcash #Monero #XLM
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 13:20
    Crazy Ethereum Liquidity Crunch Spotted on OKX
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 12:55
    Crypto vs AI: Balaji Srinivasan's Counterintuitive Take
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Avail Launches Nexus Mainnet, Unifies Liquidity Across Ethereum, Solana, EVMs
    Compliant Execution Model: Zoomex User's $280,000 Withdrawal Demonstrates Industry Best Practices
    Coinlocally Savings: A New Path Toward Low-Effort Crypto Yield in 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 14:03
    Zcash, Monero in Tight Ranking Race: Who Wins?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 13:20
    Crazy Ethereum Liquidity Crunch Spotted on OKX
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 12:55
    Crypto vs AI: Balaji Srinivasan's Counterintuitive Take
    Vladislav Sopov
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD