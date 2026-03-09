AdvertisementAdvert.
    Oscar-Nominated Actor Says Bitcoin Is Going to Die

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 9/03/2026 - 5:36
    Actor Terrence Howard has sparked a wave of social media ridicule after predicting the total demise of Bitcoin during a recent episode of the PBD Podcast.
    Cover image via U.Today
    During a recent appearance on the PDB podcast, Oscar-nominated actor Terrence Howard predicted that Bitcoin is going to die. 

    Howard has clarified that he has also chosen to steer clear of other cryptocurrencies as well. 

    Howard claims that Bitcoin is based on fiat, and the value of the U.S. dollar keeps declining. 

    He then made a completely unsubstantiated claim about BTC being potentially wiped out with the push of a button. 

    Finally, he also pointed to Bitcoin’s volatility, noting that the price of the flagship coin has decreased substantially from its peak.

    The comment attracted a mix of mockery and ridicule within the community. Bob Burnett of Barefoot Mining jokingly asked the actor to identify the button that could wipe out Bitcoin holdings. 

    “Love listening to people talk about bitcoin… especially when they don’t understand it. We are so early,” another Bitcoin supporter said. “Terrence Howard seems to know as much about bitcoin as he does about string theory,” another X user quipped. 

    Some also recalled how Howard ridiculously claimed that 1*1 equals 2 during his 2024 appearance on Joe Rogan. 

    Hollywood voices opposing crypto 

    His takes on math and crypto draw might draw heavy scrutiny, but  Howard's legacy as a powerhouse dramatic actor can hardly be questioned. 

    His starring role as DJay, a Memphis pimp attempting to launch a rap career, in the indie drama Hustle & Flow is his crowning achievement so far. His performance earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role. 

    Howard's other major film credits include playing Cameron Thayer in the Oscar-winning Best Picture Crash (2004), Gossie McKee in the Ray Charles biopic Ray (2004). 

    Howard isn't the only Hollywood figure to speak out against Bitcoin. McKenzie, best known as "that guy from The O.C." for his role as Ryan Atwood, is one of the most vocal crypto critics. He has been fiercely critical of the "Hollywoodization of crypto,” urging other fellow actors to oppose the technology. 

    #Bitcoin News
