Ripple CTO Emeritus Schwartz Reacts as XRP Posts Get New Paid Partnership Disclosure

Not even a day passed after the social network X updated its paid partnership policy and placed crypto and financial projects under a ban. As it turned out, this was a mistake, according to X’s Head of Product Nikita Bier, who stated that advertising both on the social network formerly known as Twitter will be allowed.

However, each such advertisement will now be accompanied by a “paid partnership” tag. Previously, this tag was unavailable for such projects, but with the correction of this inaccuracy, the feature has become available again.

Interestingly, David Schwartz, Ripple CTO Emeritus, reacted to this development as he is a frequent user of the social network and is known not only within the XRP community but across the broader crypto space for his sharp and ironic manner.

"Ripple is an awesome company"

Responding to a post about Ripple and “such an awesome company,” published by a well-known XRP community member under the nickname Cobb to test the paid partnership feature, Schwartz replied that he “couldn't agree more” and, in turn, also received the paid partnership tag. All of this can be seen as a kind of game and mockery of the social network’s new rules.

At the same time, it cannot be denied that the industry is still full of malicious actors who do not operate with the best intentions, mislead users and contradict the policies currently promoted not only by X but also by Google, particularly under the "Your Money, Your Life" framework.

In this respect, the social network is attempting to protect its users from what is presented as an unbiased, free endorsement but in fact turns out to be paid advertising of something questionable.

This does not necessarily apply to crypto itself, but as an integral part of the industry, it is reasonable to expect that a growing number of posts about XRP, Ripple and other tokens will now carry such a label.