    Ripple CTO Emeritus Schwartz Reacts as XRP Posts Get New Paid Partnership Disclosure

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 2/03/2026 - 8:13
    Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz tests X paid partnership feature after recent tweak of policy regarding crypto on the platform, and of course, it comes with a bit of his signature irony.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Not even a day passed after the social network X updated its paid partnership policy and placed crypto and financial projects under a ban. As it turned out, this was a mistake, according to X’s Head of Product Nikita Bier, who stated that advertising both on the social network formerly known as Twitter will be allowed. 

    However, each such advertisement will now be accompanied by a “paid partnership” tag. Previously, this tag was unavailable for such projects, but with the correction of this inaccuracy, the feature has become available again.

    Interestingly, David Schwartz, Ripple CTO Emeritus, reacted to this development as he is a frequent user of the social network and is known not only within the XRP community but across the broader crypto space for his sharp and ironic manner. 

    "Ripple is an awesome company"

    Responding to a post about Ripple and “such an awesome company,” published by a well-known XRP community member under the nickname Cobb to test the paid partnership feature, Schwartz replied that he “couldn't agree more” and, in turn, also received the paid partnership tag. All of this can be seen as a kind of game and mockery of the social network’s new rules.

    At the same time, it cannot be denied that the industry is still full of malicious actors who do not operate with the best intentions, mislead users and contradict the policies currently promoted not only by X but also by Google, particularly under the "Your Money, Your Life" framework. 

