AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Long Traders in Loss Amid $358 Million in Combined Crypto Liquidations

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 2/03/2026 - 10:42
    XRP roped in harsh liquidations as crypto market extends daily losses to $358 million.
    Advertisement
    XRP Long Traders in Loss Amid $358 Million in Combined Crypto Liquidations
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    XRP long traders might witness harsh liquidations as prices continue to decline amid a general $358 million loss on the market. CoinGlass data shows that in the last 24 hours, total liquidation of the crypto market amounts to $358 million as prices continue to experience volatility.

    Advertisement

    XRP price weakness undermines bullish structure

    Notably, XRP traders who bet on the asset’s potential rise could suffer massive losses. Already, in the period under consideration, XRP long-position traders have lost $4.44 million. The total liquidation for XRP stood at $6.06 million as short position traders recorded a wipe-off worth $1.62 million.

    Long traders are likely to continue on this trajectory as the price outlook of XRP has not found stability on the market. The price of XRP has dropped from $1.40 to a low of $1.34 within the time frame. As of this writing, XRP is changing hands at $1.35, which represents a 1.87% rise.

    The possibility of a rebound appears slim as XRP’s trading volume has declined by 36.28% to $2.72 billion. The broader market weakness and increased selling pressure have made it difficult for the asset to reclaim the $1.50 level.

    If the current bearish momentum continues and the price drops below $1.13, the dip could further worsen. However, if XRP is able to climb and stabilize above $1.40 and there is increased institutional interest, the coin could rebound.

    It is worth mentioning that XRP is not the only asset where long traders are facing harsh liquidation conditions. The leading altcoin, Ethereum (ETH), has also recorded higher liquidation losses for long-position traders.

    Ethereum long traders were wiped out of $49.31 million within the last 24 hours. Other notable assets with long position losses include Bitcoin with $124.76 million, Solana with $21.56 million and Pepe with $1.17 million.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 03/02/2026 - 08:13
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Schwartz Reacts as XRP Posts Get New Paid Partnership Disclosure
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    XRP, Bitcoin pair signals potential relative losses 

    Meanwhile, XRP could lose 50% against Bitcoin in the month of March after its poor performance in February. 

    As per XRP’s Bollinger Bands, if the asset falls below the lower band, it might close at a 52.91% decline when compared to Bitcoin.

    As U.Today reported, XRP bulls had closed February with a more than 1,058% liquidation imbalance as traders suffered extreme losses. This followed a massive 7.23% decline in the price of XRP, which appears to be in a repeat pattern.

    #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 10:17
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Reset Point: Three Oversold Indicators, 20% Potential
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 8:13
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Schwartz Reacts as XRP Posts Get New Paid Partnership Disclosure
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit Unveils 2025 Security Milestone: Intercepts $300M in Impersonalization, Scams and Frauds via New AI-Driven Risk Framework
    Aeternum & Da Nang Government Officials bring Unchained Summit to Da Nang
    Gate Obtains Malta Payments Institution License, Strengthening EU Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 10:42
    XRP Long Traders in Loss Amid $358 Million in Combined Crypto Liquidations
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 10:17
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Reset Point: Three Oversold Indicators, 20% Potential
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 8:13
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Schwartz Reacts as XRP Posts Get New Paid Partnership Disclosure
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all