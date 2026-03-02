XRP Long Traders in Loss Amid $358 Million in Combined Crypto Liquidations

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP long traders might witness harsh liquidations as prices continue to decline amid a general $358 million loss on the market. CoinGlass data shows that in the last 24 hours, total liquidation of the crypto market amounts to $358 million as prices continue to experience volatility.

Advertisement

XRP price weakness undermines bullish structure

Notably, XRP traders who bet on the asset’s potential rise could suffer massive losses. Already, in the period under consideration, XRP long-position traders have lost $4.44 million. The total liquidation for XRP stood at $6.06 million as short position traders recorded a wipe-off worth $1.62 million.

Long traders are likely to continue on this trajectory as the price outlook of XRP has not found stability on the market. The price of XRP has dropped from $1.40 to a low of $1.34 within the time frame. As of this writing, XRP is changing hands at $1.35, which represents a 1.87% rise.

The possibility of a rebound appears slim as XRP’s trading volume has declined by 36.28% to $2.72 billion. The broader market weakness and increased selling pressure have made it difficult for the asset to reclaim the $1.50 level.

If the current bearish momentum continues and the price drops below $1.13, the dip could further worsen. However, if XRP is able to climb and stabilize above $1.40 and there is increased institutional interest, the coin could rebound.

It is worth mentioning that XRP is not the only asset where long traders are facing harsh liquidation conditions. The leading altcoin, Ethereum (ETH), has also recorded higher liquidation losses for long-position traders.

Ethereum long traders were wiped out of $49.31 million within the last 24 hours. Other notable assets with long position losses include Bitcoin with $124.76 million, Solana with $21.56 million and Pepe with $1.17 million.

XRP, Bitcoin pair signals potential relative losses

Meanwhile, XRP could lose 50% against Bitcoin in the month of March after its poor performance in February.

As per XRP’s Bollinger Bands, if the asset falls below the lower band, it might close at a 52.91% decline when compared to Bitcoin.