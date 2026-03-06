AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Researchers Warn 95% of Bitcoin Nodes Could Be Vulnerable to Underwater Cable Attack

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 6/03/2026 - 14:59
    Bitcoin's vaunted decentralization remains tethered to a vulnerable physical reality, a new study shows.
    Advertisement
    Researchers Warn 95% of Bitcoin Nodes Could Be Vulnerable to Underwater Cable Attack
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google

    A new study from the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance reveals that a targeted attack on key underwater cables and routing providers could theoretically cripple the vast majority of Bitcoin's public nodes.

    Advertisement

    In a new paper, researchers Wenbin Wu and Alexander Neumueller present the first longitudinal study of Bitcoin’s physical-layer resilience. 

    Decentralization is, of course, Bitcoin's main selling point, but its logical software network is tethered to the physical internet infrastructure. The researchers used a cascade model to simulate what happens to Bitcoin nodes when inter-country submarine cables are severed.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Has Chance to Break $1.45 Resistance, Peter Brandt Predicts Bitcoin May Not Rally Until After September, +844 Billion SHIB: Shiba Inu Hits 2026 High in Exchange Inflow: Morning Crypto Report Fed, FDIC, and OCC Issue Crucial Clarification on Blockchain-Based Securities

    The good news for the network is that random cable failures are mostly harmless. Between 72% and 92% of all inter-country submarine cables would need to be destroyed before the network experienced significant fragmentation (more than 10% of nodes disconnecting).

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 09/01/2025 - 05:43
    These Were Biggest Crypto Hacks of August
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    However, targeted and coordinated attacks substantially increase the threat profile. If an attacker specifically targeted "high-betweenness" cables, the failure threshold drops from 72% down to just 20%. The researchers identified 11 extremely critical Europe-North America cables. 

    Moreover, a targeted takedown of the top five Autonomous System Networks (ASNs) hosting Bitcoin nodes (Hetzner, OVH, Comcast, Amazon and Google Cloud) could demolish 95% of the network's clearnet routing capacity.

    Advertisement

    TOR paradox

    The network has adapted to global pressures via the massive adoption of the TOR network.

    In 2014, only a few dozen Bitcoin nodes ran on TOR. By 2025, that number had surged to 64% of the entire network. 

    Historically, critics have argued that routing Bitcoin through TOR introduces a "hidden fragility," as the physical locations of the nodes become unobservable. 

    Counterintuitively, the study proves that TOR actually strengthens Bitcoin's physical resilience. 

    The data shows that TOR relay bandwidth is intensely concentrated in highly infrastructure-rich European countries like Germany, France and the Netherlands.

    These nations have massive redundancies in both submarine cables and terrestrial fiber borders. They are insanely difficult to disconnect from the global internet. Routing Bitcoin through TOR creates a "compound barrier to disruption," shielding nodes in peripheral, poorly connected nations by piggybacking on Europe's robust physical infrastructure.

    #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 15:06
    Shiba Inu: Alert Issued as SHIB Participant Social Media Account Gets Hacked
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 14:46
    Bitcoin ETFs See First Outflow in March Worth $227 Million
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Launches Gold vs. Crypto Campaign: Zero-Fee Trading and $1M Prize Pool
    Nordic Blockchain Conference returns to Stockholm for its 8th edition, highlighting the future of digital finance, policy, and blockchain’s interplay with other frontier technologies.
    Toobit Launches March Spot Challenge with Deposit and Trading Prizes
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 15:06
    Shiba Inu: Alert Issued as SHIB Participant Social Media Account Gets Hacked
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 14:59
    Researchers Warn 95% of Bitcoin Nodes Could Be Vulnerable to Underwater Cable Attack
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 6, 2026 - 14:46
    Bitcoin ETFs See First Outflow in March Worth $227 Million
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all