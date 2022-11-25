XRP's 11% Rally Makes It Most Profitable Crypto of Last 24 Hours, Here's What's Next

XRP conquers cryptocurrencies' top 100 as most profitable among them all in last 24 hours

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

XRP has become the most profitable crypto asset of the last 24 hours among the top 100, according to CoinMarketCap. During the period in question, the price of XRP rose 7.5%, and at its peak, the growth reached 11%.

XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

After two weeks of accumulation at the bottom, amid the collapse of the crypto market caused by the FTX crisis, XRP overcame an important resistance at $0.38. XRP is up 13.61% since the beginning of the week.

As U.Today reported yesterday, ahead of the latest rally, XRP was in some ways "doomed" to post positive price action, managing to recoup more than a third, and by now two-thirds, of that November decline.

Possible XRP price action

Then, if there are no new shocks, the probability of which is doubtful right now, the price of XRP should be pulled into the $0.5 zone, where it stayed all of October before it turned out that the funds of FTX clients were lost by Sam Bankman-Fried and his affiliated structures.

