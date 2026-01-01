Solana (SOL) Price in 2026: Possible Catalysts

Advertisement

In 2024-2025, Solana (SOL) evolved from yet another non-EVM chain to a strong contender of Ethereum (ETH) and its L2s. In 2026, the protocol is up for dramatic enhancements in terms of decentralization and performance.

Alpenglow: Biggest revamp in Solana's history

Expected to happen in H1, 2026, Alpenglow represents the most significant reconsideration of Solana's core protocol in its history. The Solana community voted overwhelmingly (98%) in favor of this upgrade in September 2025, as U.Today previously reported.

Alpenglow will reduce transaction finality from roughly 12.8 seconds to just 100-150 milliseconds, or about 100 times faster. To put it in perspective, this would be faster than a Google search, which averages around 200 milliseconds, and significantly faster than Visa or Mastercard.

Solana: 3,200 TPS, $0.006 fees

Base: 1/10 throughput, 500× the cost

Ethereum: 1/100 throughput, 10,000× the cost



There’s really only one viable chain for internet capital markets



(yes that’s a log chart) pic.twitter.com/NZM7dwxytf — Mary Gooneratne (@marygooneratne) October 11, 2025

The upgrade introduces two new components called Votor and Rotor, which replace Solana's existing proof-of-history and Tower BFT systems. Alpenglow moves validator voting off-chain, reducing costs and clearing space for user transactions.

Sub-second finality would enable real-time applications like decentralized exchanges, gaming and payment systems to feel as responsive as traditional web services. Simply put, it will make the Solana (SOL) blockchain suitable for almost every financial operation and transaction that can be imagined.

The upgrade also reduces the barriers to entry for smaller validators by eliminating vote transaction fees. This could help Solana compete more effectively with centralized financial infrastructure and other blockchains in speed and performance.

As of now, it requires $20 million equivalent to run a profitable Solana (SOL) validator.

P-token standard and SIMD-0266: 10x more resource-effective Solana

Another meaningful update set to revamp DeFi activity on Solana is the SIMD-0266 Efficient Token Program.

SIMD-0266 is the official proposal to replace Solana's current SPL token program with P-token architecture. The upgrade could reduce resource usage by up to 98% compared to the current standard.

P-token can free up nearly 12% of block space for other transactions, directly increasing Solana's effective throughput. About 10% of block compute units are currently used by Token program instructions, so this optimization has network-wide impact.

It features no heap allocation, zero-copy data access and full backward compatibility, allowing clients to replace it without modifying their code. The proposal is currently undergoing security audits and will require validator governance approval before activation. Approximately, P-tokens can go live in Solana in H2, 2026.

Solana (SOL) price in 2026: Possible effects of upgrades

Both upgrades are expected to be powerful triggers for on-chain activity on Solana (SOL). First, they are expected to make it more attractive than Ethereum (ETH) thanks to more bandwidth and reduced transactional fees.

Then, they will keep the increased demand for SOL as Solana's core native cryptocurrency and the main asset of its ecosystem. Indirectly, both upgrades contribute to positive sentiment across Solana (SOL) and its dApps ecosystem.