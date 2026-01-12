Top Binance Traders Now 300% More Bullish on XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prints Golden Cross, Satoshi-Era Whale Wakes Up to Move $156 Million in Bitcoin — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

XRP derivatives sentiment turns aggressively bullish on Binance

Binance's top traders are now 300% more bullish on XRP, with 76% of them holding long positions.

XRP on Binance. 76.16% of leading accounts are long, while only 23.84% remain short.

XRP is hot again after Binance's top trader metrics revealed a heavy bias: 76.16% of the best accounts are holding long, with only 23.84% still betting against it. The long/short account ratio has shot up to 3.19, which is one of the most bullish positions in months.

Even more importantly, the position-based ratio also climbed to 1.97, showing that this is not just a crowd of sidelined bulls — these accounts are actually sizing up on XRP.

Price rebound. XRP recently bounced from the $1.80 area back to around $2.10, though it still trades below the early-January peak near $2.40.

While the chart still shows some selling pressure, derivatives sentiment has flipped decisively, and that rarely happens without reason. This is not a neutral crowd hoping for direction — it is a packed bus heading north.

Shiba Inu prints a rare short-term bullish crossover

SHIB just printed a mini golden cross, opening a 22% upside window to $0.00001054.

Bullish setup. Shiba Inu has triggered its first meaningful bullish signal in weeks, with the 23-day SMA crossing above the 50-day SMA.

Shiba Inu just experienced its first real bullish trigger in weeks, and it is not the typical golden cross. This time, the green 23-day simple moving average is slicing above the blue 50-day SMA — a shorter-term signal that often precedes bigger trend reversals when paired with volume expansion.

Based on TradingView data, the biggest meme coin based on Ethereum is now trading at $0.0000870 per SHIB after stabilizing above the key cluster around $0.00000810, where the 50-day SMA and short-term EMAs converge. The crossover is not just cosmetic, it is the first such alignment since the October surge, when a similar setup preceded a 20% increase.

22% bull run? The next major technical magnet is the 200-day EMA around $0.00001054, roughly 22% above current levels.

As of now, the magnet sits at the 200-day EMA at $0.00001054 per SHIB, which is about 22% above the current level. From this point of view, the $0.00000900 ceiling is the last line before a breakout for the Shiba Inu coin.

Several red candles over the past three sessions have not erased the structure, and as long as $0.00000810 holds, the setup remains valid.

OG Bitcoin miner resurfaces with 2,000 BTC move

A Bitcoin miner from the network's earliest days has moved 2,000 BTC, marking the first significant activity from this ancient cohort since November 2024.

$156 million move. A Satoshi-era miner has moved 2,000 Bitcoin, marking the first notable activity from this cohort since November 2024.

A Satoshi-era miner has just moved 2,000 Bitcoin, according to recent data provided by Julio Moreno, the head of research at cryptocurrency analytics firm CryptoQuant. As noted by Moreno, this is the first significant activity from this cohort of ancient holders since November 2024. "Historically, Satoshi-era miners move their Bitcoin at key inflection points," Moreno said.

The term "Satoshi-era" typically refers to those who produced their coins when Satoshi Nakamoto, the elusive creator of the original cryptocurrency, was still active on public forums.

Back then, these were mined on simple CPUs, and BTC was not worth much. Most coins from this era are considered lost or frozen. Hence, instances when whales make such sudden splashes attract a lot of social media attention.

Selloff sign. Early miners typically move or sell into rallies, rather than during periods of weakness.

The chart provided by the analyst shows that every red spike represents a moment where these ancient miners "cashed out" or moved a significant amount of Bitcoin. The chart reveals a clear behavioral pattern: these "OG" whales tend to sell into rallies.

For instance, miners aggressively sold thousands of coins as Bitcoin broke $40,000 and raced toward $60,000 back in 2021. There was also a massive spike in late 2024, when Bitcoin hit $91,000.