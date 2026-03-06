XRP Whales Add Over 4.18 Billion XRP Since October Price Flash Crash

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Pseudonymous X account @WhaleFUD, with more than 440,000 followers, has spread the word about a mammoth accumulation of XRP made by cryptocurrency whales since October of last year.

On Oct. 10, US President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on imports from China, which triggered multibillion-dollar liquidations across the cryptocurrency market, marking the beginning of the current downtrend.

4.18+ billion XRP added by whales

According to the tweet, large crypto whales have scooped up a monstrous amount of XRP since October 10, more than 4.18 billion coins. At the current prices, this mammoth XRP batch equals $6.7 billion.

On Oct. 10, XRP saw roughly 40% of its market value erased in a matter of hours, as around $19 billion in crypto liquidations ripped the market apart. Back then, XRP was trading at around $2.40 per coin, while it is currently trading at $1.40.

This massive accumulation of XRP rather signals long-term optimism on behalf of institutional whales.

XRP whales have added over 4.18 billion tokens to their cumulative balance since the Oct. 10 crash that marked the start of the ongoing downtrend — WF (@WhaleFUD) March 6, 2026

Overall, according to various analysts, 40% of all altcoins are currently dropping to all-time lows, seeing their trading volumes and market value wiped out. However, as the discussions of the Clarity Act proceed in the White House, the Ripple team, as well as the XRP community, hopes that if passed, this legal initiative will benefit XRP, as well as the crypto space as a whole, turning the U.S. into a global crypto technology hub.

However, the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, remains resilient, standing firm against the present headwinds of market volatility caused by geopolitical events in the Middle East.

Bitcoin sits firmly above $70,000

This week, Bitcoin surged 13.34% to a local peak of $74,000 after falling to $65,000 previously. While Bitcoin quickly recovered, the stock market, as well as gold and silver, faced a severe crash. BTC showed a lack of correlation with the leading tech and industrial stocks (the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes), while the latter slumped as negative geopolitical events began to unfold in the Middle East.

While by now Bitcoin has declined by 4.84%, the bellwether cryptocurrency is still trading slightly above the psychologically important $70,000 price level.

Besides, crypto treasury companies, such as Strategy, continue to accumulate BTC on the dip, reaffirming their long-term bet on Bitcoin.