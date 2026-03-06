AdvertisementAdvert.
    Cardano Foundation CEO Calls Attention to AI Accountability Gap, What's Missing?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 6/03/2026 - 14:26
    Advancements in artificial intelligence have grown significantly in recent years, but one question remains crucial to consider.
    Cardano Foundation CEO Frederik Gregaard points to an infrastructure gap in AI accountability.

    The Cardano Foundation CEO believes that the most crucial question to consider is not whether AI agents are capable, but if, when one of them makes a consequential mistake, and eventually, one will, it can be answered definitively: who authorized this, what were the constraints and where does responsibility sit.

    AI agents refer to sophisticated software systems built to perform specific tasks autonomously within the blockchain ecosystem. In recent years, advancements in artificial intelligence have grown significantly, leading to a future where billions of AI agents might be embedded in everyday life.

    In early February, Coinbase introduced agentic wallets, which it claims to be the first wallet infrastructure built specifically for agents. This comes as AI agents proliferate in the crypto industry.

    Cardano seems to have gotten off to an early start with Masumi, a blockchain-based network protocol, accompanied by a suite of solutions that enable AI agent developers to easily participate in a decentralized ecosystem.

    In February, Cardano builder Input Output Group announced a collaboration to deploy Masumi on Hydra, a major step toward powering the emerging agent economy on Cardano.

    What's missing?

    According to Cardano Foundation CEO Frederik Gregaard, many enterprise leaders understand the AI opportunity, but how many have asked who is accountable when their AI acts on their behalf? As supply chain partners, counterparties and customers move toward organizations that can prove accountability end to end, the answer to that question will determine who gets to do business and who gets left on the outside, Gregaard added.

    Gregaard stated that the infrastructure gap is real, but the tools to close it exist. The only variable is whether an organization builds this before or after an incident forces the issue.

    ADA now accepted at 137 SPAR stores across Switzerland

    The Cardano Foundation recently announced the integration of the Cardano blockchain into DFX.swiss's platform.

    At the center of the integration is the crypto payment standard Open Crypto Pay, allowing users to now pay with ADA in 137 SPAR stores across Switzerland.

    The payment function of Open Crypto Pay also allows Cardano from native ADA wallets to be used directly at checkout for payment.

    #Cardano News #Cardano
